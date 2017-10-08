Spiritual pride and self-confidence

“So, if you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall.” I Cor. 10:12 “Those who trust their own insight are foolish, but anyone who walks in wisdom is safe.” Proverbs 28:26.

Pride and Self Confidence about spiritual matters are so rampant and has become part of today’s believers’ lifestyle. Jesus Christ called all His followers to watchfulness and He warned against self-confidence on religious issues, I Peter 5:8.

No matter your spiritual exploits and success, it is unbiblical to be proud of it. God called the children of Israel out of the Land of Egypt which in our own experience symbolizes salvation from sin. They obeyed God; as a result they received help and tremendous miracles from God; when pride came into their lives, God punished them for it. When you are born again, the joy of the Lord was your strength, you endure persecution for righteousness sake, you read your bible daily, ever before you go to your kneels, God has answered your prayers; now because of all these abilities, you become so proud and think that you are doing them by your own power and strength? Luke 18: 10-14. Be careful, lest you fall?

You have left Egypt, have you reached Canaanland yet? You have been redeemed from sin but have your reached heavenly portal? How near are you to the promise land that you should forget how you are to pray, watch and resist the devil because of pride? All what you are thinking now is how long you have been in the church; miracles that God has performed through you, your position in the church, how supportive you are to the church and Ministers of God, and your services to God; these has made you so confident and proud. Beware, lest you fall.

An heavenly minded believer should always thirst for more prayers, righteousness and be expectant for the second coming of Jesus Christ. The day you are satisfied with your service for the Lord, that day, you start going back. How holy are you that you are feeling that holiness is too much; Are you perfect as the Lord wants you to be? How far have you gone that you are already looking back? And, what service have you rendered in comparison to Moses, Joshua, David, Paul and the early disciples? You have not worked as these people; therefore you have done nothing that can warrant your self-confidence and spiritual pride. Is. 65:5.

The children of Israel did not stay long in their holiness and obedience before they went into sin because of self-confidence. It is not your years of staying in the church which you are claiming that matters, your perceived holiness, your spiritual gift or exhibition will not save you or take you to heaven. Do not think that the following can be substituted for heaven.

(i) Salvation without spiritual growth, (ii) Long years in church without salvation (iii) Spiritual gifts and knowledge of the Bible, (iv) Substituting religion for Christianity, Is. 56:10-12, (v) High position in the church or service to the Lord without corresponding righteousness, Matt. 23:23.

There are people who do not take heed to any warning, they behave as if there is no temptation, no danger, and no Satan, and they are careless and carefree in their Christian living. But the warning remains “TAKE HEED LEST YOU FALL”.

xxxx

Like this: Like Loading...