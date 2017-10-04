Stakeholders seek insurance for vessels

Apex maritime regulator, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has said that in line with the provisions of Maritime Pollution (MARPOL) Convention, all tankers operating on Nigerian waters must put in place adequate and sufficient insurance cover.

This was part of the resolutions at a one-day stakeholdwas’ interactive session held on risk of losses sequel to oil spills and tanker accidents.

In a communiqué at the stakeholders’ forum, it was also resolved that calculation of NIMASA’s three per cent levy on all wet cargo shall be based on freight ton, which is cubic measurement.

The stakeholders said that the agency should create an enabling environment for the private sector to invest in shipping in order to achieve the objective of a thriving blue economy.

It was also resolved that NIMASA should engage relevant agencies and stakeholders in order to create a regime of concessions and policy initiatives designed to boost the competitive edge of Nigerian shipowners vis-a-viz their foreign counterparts.

The stakeholders also stressed the need for NIMASA to engage relevant agencies with a view to initiating measures designed to develop passenger, containerised, wet and dry cargo transportation in the country’s coastal and inland waterways.

