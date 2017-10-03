Stakeholders seek long term capital for Nigeria devt

For Nigeria to accelerate its development strategies, especially in infrastructure, stakeholders in the nation’s economy have advocated a shift from short term funding through commercial banks to long term capital from the Debt Capital Market (DCM).

The call was made recently when FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange (FMDQ) played host to local and international financial markets participants at the Exchange’s 2017 Nigerian Debt Capital Markets Conference & Awards in Lagos.

The Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Mounir Gwarzo in a keynote address provided an overview of the recent milestones achieved in the Nigerian DCM and further highlighted that the Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan underscores the role of the private sector in leading the growth that Nigeria desires.

Gwarzo represented by Ms. Mary Uduk, Director, Investment Management stressed the growing relevance of the debt capital market to the much-desired turnaround of the Nigerian economy.

He said: “To sustainably develop Nigeria, reliance must be shifted from ‘owners’ capital’ and short-term funding from commercial banks to long-term capital from the DCM”. Vice President & Treasurer, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mr. Jingdong Hua, in his address noted that for Africa to meet and maximise its potential in the global financial markets space, Nigeria must be one of its greatest engines.

He called on the government to create an enabling environment to support the DCM and also promote financial markets education for capacity building of market participants, and the general public.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who gave a special address, recognised the opportunities inherent in the DCM and assured the participants that the Federal Government was taking bold steps towards putting the necessary reforms to support private sector-led growth, even as the country exits recession.

Whilst reiterating FMDQ’s commitment to remain steadfast towards the development of the Nigerian DCM, and the Nigerian economy at large, the Managing Director/CEO of FMDQ, Mr. Bola Onadele. Koko, on behalf of FMDQ presented awards to market participants/key stakeholders in the Nigerian DCM who had performed creditably in relation to primary market activities, over the past two (2) years (September 2015 – August 2017).

