Startling retro ombre lips

The ombre lips makeup is not a trend that began recently.

Having evolved over time, makeup lovers have perfected the art of achieving that effect your lips ought to have. Through the decades, the ombre lips look has made a comeback that keeps getting better.

Even fashionable First Ladies in the 90s like Mrs. Stella Obasanjo were seen spotting this hot look.

Ombre lips basically involve two different monochromatic lipstick colours but these days, more colours are combined to produce exotic results if done well.

The secret to getting the perfect look is starting out with regular colours before having to play around with numerous hues which can be quite exciting.

You first need to understand the basics of colours to know which can be best combined; one should be lighter than the other but similar in hues as they must produce a gradient of colours on your lips.

There are many ombre lip techniques like the two tone effect, the oomph effect, the outer devil effect and so on but the most popular which started the ombre movement, is the outer devil effect.

To achieve this, a darker shade of the required lipsticks or liner is used on the outer lips while the lighter shade is applied on the inner lips.

A brush is then used to blend both colours or you can blend the colours with a finger before smacking your lips to perfect the look. A hack to getting a brighter inner lip tone is to apply a light s h a d e concealer b e f o r e applying y o u r lipstick.

