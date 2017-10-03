Sterling Bank’s RecyclArt competition unveils 16 finalists

Sterling Bank Plc has announced 16 finalists for the next stage of its RecyclArt Competition. In a statement, the lender said the 16 finalists made the cut from a pool of 630 young artists from across Nigeria that submitted proposals on transforming old, recycled and reused objects into amazing pieces of contemporary art for public spaces.

RecyclArt was initiated by Sterling Bank to preserve culture and empower young artists to expand their art practice into the public realm while also supporting the environment by promoting the recycling and repurposing of waste materials.

Artists that made the cut are Obiakor Thelma, Ekpe Anthony, Ifedilichukwu Chibuike and Okewu Jonathan from Abuja Zone; Fagbohungbe Olayemi, Nwasogwa Jachimike, Akpojotor Patrick and Dudu Emmanuel from Lagos Zone; Ajisafe Raphael, Olojede Ife, Ayodele Aribagabu and Samson Ogundeji from the Abeokuta Zone, and Udeh Charles, Asiegbu Collins, Muoneme Izuchukwu and Enejison Michael from Port Harcourt Zone.

The finalists will create miniature versions of their proposed works submitted for appraisal by the competition’s esteemed panel of multi-disciplinary judges comprising Olu Amoda, Rom Isichei, Deola Sagoe and Ndidi Dike. Four of the 16 finalists with the best artwork from each zone will become grand prize winners.

The four winners from the different zones will be awarded N1,000,000 each with a solo installation/exhibition in one public community park or space within their geo-political zone. Commenting on RecyclArt, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, Henry Bassey, said: “Artists can do amazing things with recycled and repurposed materials by turning them into sculptures and many other art forms thereby creating value from objects that will otherwise litter dumpsites.

RecyclArt is providing this same opportunity to young and emerging artists in the country to become inventive by transforming waste into public artwork which will give a large number of Nigerians aesthetic pleasure. “These eco-friendly art forms will also advocate the cause of the environment by inspiring the masses to reuse and repurpose waste which will in turn reduce

