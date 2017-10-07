Still on Luka Binniyat and fake news

Expectedly, my column last week titled: ‘Binniyat’s plight and the Janet Cooke story’ generated reactions from more than a few journalists. Some felt I should have found out from Vanguard Newspapers’ management what happened to ascertain the allegations levelled against it that it abandoned its immediate past Kaduna Bureau chief, Luka Binniyat, who remains remanded in prison because of his inability to meet his bail conditions.

My take was that that was unnecessary since I won’t have the luxury of talking to the man in the eye of the storm too. If it was about fairness and balancing, that was taken care of by reviewing what my two friends and colleagues, Mr. Musa Simon Reef and Mr. Ismail Omipidan, posted on their respective Facebook pages. Of the feedback I got, I will talk about two.

I was compelled by emotions to write on the issue again after a telephone conversation with a Kaduna-based journalist. The first feedback was from a lecturer from the Department of Mass Communication, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, who said my write up has inspired her and her students to carry out a research on the infiltration of fake news in Nigerian media.

The lecturer also asked me why it was difficult for Binniyat to know that Kaduna College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafachan, does not offer Mass Communication and that should be enough premonition that the story was fake. My answer was that this should be part of her research. Like I said earlier, the telephone conversation with the Kaduna-based journalist was quite emotional for me. He thanked me for my “intervention”.

He warned that Binniyat’s plight should not be viewed from the prism of the perennial Southern versus Northern Kaduna crisis. And that what should concern journalists is how to end the predicament of one of us who has his back against the wall. He led me into the world of Binniyat’s family and his revelation evoked pity and emotions.

The straitened circumstances of Binniyat’s absence is now having a telling effect on his family. The cultural dimension as a Yoruba man precludes me from counting the number of his children. His wife does not work and by implication lacks the financial means of catering for the children. The school resumption of the children was not smooth.

They have been living from hand to mouth, relying mostly on handouts from family and friends. I was told that if Binniyat were to be around, he knows how to straighten things up. Of course in the eyes of the law, this emotional proposition is purely moralistic and not about law.

But whether we can completely divulge morality from law should be left for the learned men to debate. Binniyat is already in court over alleged publication of a fake news meant to incite violence. His case will come up again on Monday. He has been granted bail but is yet to perfect his bail conditions. I doubt if he will be able to do that on Monday. As a reporter who cut his teeth covering the judiciary, I can tell if I see stringent bail conditions. To think that he will meet the conditions is akin to saying it is easy for the head of a camel to pass through the eye of a needle.

Even if there are willing sureties ready to produce the N10 million bond, they won’t touch that aspect asking them to deposit their international passports with the court throughout the duration of the case.

Our slow judicial process is enough to discourage them from taking such a risk. As for my Lord, I am not learned at all to query his discretionary power for granting Binniyat such stringent bail conditions.

But I know that tough bail conditions are deliberate and purposeful. Binniyat won’t jump bail if granted in liberal terms. I told the caller that it might be suicidal if Binniyat chooses the legal option to prove his innocence. His chances of winning is too slim for him to be encouraged to go ahead. For me, his case is obviously bad except if we want to embark on a self-deceit voyage.

I won’t be on board such a ship that is willing to hit the iceberg. But he has an option according to what I was told. The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, wants him to apologise first for misinforming the public as the first step towards resolving the issue. I then asked: “Is it difficult for our friend and colleague to swallow his pride and eat the humble pie?” I learnt he has no problem with that. But his lawyer is afraid that his letter of apology could be an albatross around his neck.

More importantly, it may even be used to nail him in court. Will the governor do that? I doubt. I was told it is difficult to trust the government with such request. I was told that the governor is still bitter. If I were in his shoes I would also be bitter.

The el-Rufai that I know from afar knows that one of the hallmarks of an ideal man is that he keeps his promise. If the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists is reading this, this is the time to mediate. Seeking audience with the governor should not be difficult.

But before then, they should meet with Binniyat and his lawyer since it is not ideal to shave a man’s hair behind his back. I know it will not be difficult to get a commitment and firm assurance from the governor if the leadership of the NUJ meets him. I believe Binniyat is ready to apologise except for the fear factor. Like I said last week, this is about give and take.

The weak should surrender. The strong should not insist on revenge. We can’t win through argument but we can achieve a lot with our actions if backed with sincerity of purpose. Our colleague and friend boxed himself into a corner. The pendulum of terms of settling out of court is on the side of the government.

This is an indisputable fact. As long as we don’t use offensive words in our quest to get Binniyat out of prison, the government won’t misinterpret us. From my own layman’s point of view, no demonstrated proof can extricate our man. The story carries his by-line. Whether he made genuine efforts to stop the story or not after he had realised his folly may not be enough as an alibi since it was eventually published and read by the public. Our man is grasping at straws and needs help.

This is not the time for blame game. His health is failing, his family is falling apart. His hope of getting a reprieve from court is slim. We are not sure the court will review his bail conditions. But the state government has put the cards on the table.

Binniyat should play it. Journalists as a group and as individuals should play it. Governor El-rufai knows the importance of forgiving those who ‘sin’ against us since we also seek forgiveness from our creator. And I have no doubt that he will accept Binniyat’s apology once it’s offered.

Like this: Like Loading...