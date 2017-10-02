Stock market closes September with 0.14% losses

Activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) finished September on the negative note.

Consequently, the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.14 per cent to close at 35,439.98 and N12.217 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other Indices finished lower last week with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus II and NSE Pension indices that appreciated by 0.94 per cent, 1.17 per cent, 0.61 per cent, 0.52 per cent, 0.03 per cent, and 0.24 per cent respectively.

A total turnover of 1.326 billion shares worth N14.086 billion in 14,703 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.096 billion shares valued at N17.859 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 16,070 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.060 billion shares valued at N7.339 billion traded in 8,202 deals; thus contributing 79.95 per cent and 52.10 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Industrial Goods Industry followed with 91.351 million shares worth N2.784 billion in 933 deals. The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 70.187 million shares worth N3.395 billion in 2,719 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely – Continental Reinsurance Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 412.840 million shares worth N1.486 billion in 817 deals, contributing 31.14 per cent and 10.55 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-two equities appreciated in price last week, higher than 25 of the previous week.

Thirty-two equities depreciated in price, lower than 35 equities of the previous week, while 117 equities remained unchanged lower than 111 equities recorded in the preceding week.

