Stock market ends week bullish with 2.49% gain

Activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock market finished the first week of October bullish as the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 2.49 per cent and 2.34 per cent to close at 36,320.93 and N12.502 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week with the exception of NSE Insurance index that depreciated by 1.21 per cent while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

It was a four-day trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday, 2nd of October, 2017 as a public holiday in commemoration of the country’s 57th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.493 billion shares worth N15.107 billion in 14,549 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.326 billion shares valued at N14.086 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 14,703 deals.

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.288 billion shares valued at N10.121 billion traded in 8,334 deals; thus contributing 86.30 per cent and 66.99 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 89.259 million shares worth N3.154 billion in 2,760 deals. The third place was occupied by Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 49.361 million shares worth N113.737 million in 491 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely – FCMB Group Plc, Diamond Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 659.042 million shares worth N1.312 billion in 1,933 deals, contributing 44.14 per cent and 8.69 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-eight equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than thirty-two of the previous week. Twenty-six equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty-two equities of the previous week, while one hundred and seven equities remained unchanged same as one hundred and seven equities recorded in the preceding week.

Also traded last week were a total of 2,000 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N34,000.00 executed in 1 deal compared with a total of 274 units valued at N636,147.90 transacted the preceding week in18 deals

A total of 2,360 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N2.029 million were traded last week in seven deals, compared with a total of 7,424 units valued at N6.689 million transacted the preceding week in 18 deals.

A total volume of 2,080,104,954 ordinary shares of UBA Plc were cancelled from the Daily Official List of The Exchange on the 4th of October, 2017. The cancellation was pursuant to a resolution passed at UBA’s Annual General Meeting on the 8th of April 2016 to cancel the shares held by its Staff Share Investment Trust Scheme (SSITS). The total outstanding ordinary shares of UBA Plc. before the cancellation was 36,279,526,322, while the total outstanding ordinary shares after the cancellation is 34,199,421,368 ordinary shares.

