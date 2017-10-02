Stock market posts N2.97trn gain in nine months

…as banking sector emerges best stocks with N894bn gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended the first nine trading months of the year on a positive trajectory with a record of N2.970 trillion gain to close at N12.216 trillion in market capitalisation.

This is despite that the market lost N137 billion or 1.12 per cent in the months of August and September as profit takings took toll on equities. The market opened business transaction on January 3, 2017 with N9.246 trillion market capitalisation. The banking sub-sector emerged the most performing stocks with a gain of N894 billion or 61.99 per cent during the nine months under review.

This was mainly due to sustainable positive sentiment on the banking sector by investors following impressive half year financial performance. Insurance sub-sector was the least in performance during the period under review with a gain of N11.547 billion or 8.52 per cent.

The insurance sub-sector, rather than appreciating in value, has remained relatively stagnant, even as a larger percentage of the companies have remained at the nominal prices of 50 kobo at which they were quoted on the market.

This is due to public negative perception of the insurance business in the country. However, on monthly basis, the highest gains so far recorded during the year was in July, following strong half year results being released by some firms and expectations that more will turn in better earnings and interim dividends.

The stock market, which was hard hit by the drop in the crude oil price and exit of foreign investors began to show some signs of positive outlook and recovery during the second quarter as the gain, which was unprecedented, pushed up the All Share Index’s Year-to- Date (YTD) returns to +32 per cent.

The market had closed bearish during the first quarter of the year with a loss of about N418 billion or 5.05 per cent. Meanwhile, available statistics to New Telegraph showed that the market capitalisation of the equities at the close of third quarter recorded a gain of N2.970 trillion or 32 per cent from N9.246 trillion it opened at the beginning of business transaction on January 3, 2017 to N12.216 trillion as at September 29.

Further breakdown of the daily transactions for the nine months showed that aside from the loss recorded during the first quarter, in April (the first month of the second quarter), the All Share Index grew by 243.17 basis points or 0.95 per cent to close at 25,758.51 index points as against 25,515.34 recorded in March, while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N85 billion or 0.95 per cent.

Trading activities in May revealed that the All Share Index gained 3739.8 basis points or 14.51 per cent to close at 29,498.31 index points as against 25,758.51 recorded the previous month, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N1.284 trillion or 14.51 per cent to close at N10.197 trillion compared to N8.913 trillion recorded the previous month. In June, the All Share Index gained 3619.17 basis points or 12.26 per cent to close at 33,117.48 basis points as against 29.498.31 recorded the previous month while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N1.255 trillion or 12.26 per cent to close at N11.452 trillion from N10.197 trillion.

Following the release of second quarter results, the stock market posted the highest gain in the month of July with a record of N901 billion or 28.99 per cent to close at N12.353 trillion compared to N11.452 trillion recorded the previous month.

However, due to profit takings, the stock market closed the month of August with a drop of N116 billion or 0.93 per cent from N12,353 trillion recorded in July to N12.237 trillion on August.

The market also closed down by N21 billion from N12.237 August to N12.216 trillion in the month of September as investors sustained profit takings. A research analyst at FXTM, Mr. Lukman Otunuga, assessing the activities of the stock market in the last nine months, expressed optimism on the recovery of the stock market and the general economy.

Otunuga noted that investors across the globe are becoming increasingly optimistic over Nigeria’s economic outlook, as the nation mitigates internal risks, while breaking away from reliance on oil.

“Signs of recovery and momentum can already be viewed across gross domestic growth and falling inflation, while foreign exchange has experienced an evolution.

With the ingredients for Nigeria to rattle the global arena in H2 already bubbling in the cauldron, an economic rebound by the end of the year is becoming a firm possibility,” he said.

The Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, said as the prices of stocks currently trading at attractive level, the pension fund administrators and foreign investors are taking position to maximise capital gains.

He noted that though the new forex window also provided an opportunity for foreign investors who are gradually returning to the market, the major impact was from PFAs who took advantage to buy into the market to leverage from dividends declared by quoted companies and also for capital appreciation.

“Almost all the banks paid dividends apart from insurance firms, which attracted the PFAs. Foreign investors are also buying, but not as PFAs,” he said. Eze also attributed the recent development to the new FX window created for foreign investors by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adding that the exchange rate is largely market driven with the apex bank intervening when it deems fit.

He noted that the move may have encouraged foreign investors who have been sitting on the sidelines despite over 30 per cent devaluation in naira, which have made Nigerian assets cheaper.

Influx of foreign portfolio inflows is often seen as a driver for a bullish market; however, they have stayed away due to difficulties in accessing foreign exchange.

