Stock market stocks record six-week high with 1.41% gain

The bulls yesterday maintained its grip on the market activities to hit a six-week high with N176 billion gain. The stocks rallied for a third day following gains recorded majorly by banking and consumer goods stocks.

Foreign investors and pension funds have been buying shares since September ahead of third quarter earnings season due to start this month. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 1.41 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 511 basis points or 1.41 per cent to close at 36,831.93 as against 36.320.93 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N176 billion or 1.41 per cent to close at N12.678 trillion from N12.502 trillion as market sentiment remained on green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 262.2 million shares exchanged in 4,283 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Banking sub-sector of the financial services sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 155.9 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,212 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Diamond Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.

Premium sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc followed with a turnover of 40.2 million shares in 819 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 27 while decliners closed at 21.

May and Baker Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ table with a gain of 7.63 per cent to close at N2.82 per share while International Breweries Plc and Sterling Bank Plc followed with a gain of five per cent each to close at N39.90 and N1.05 per share respectively. Total Nigeria Plc added 4.98 per cent to close at N253.00 per share. On the other hand, AG Leventis Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 4.84 per cent to close at 59 kobo per share. Diamond Bank Plc followed with 4.55 per cent to close at N1.05 per share while Nacho Plc trailed with a loss of 4.40 per cent to close at N3.26 per share.

