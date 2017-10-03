 Stop your illegal campaigns, INEC tells Fayose, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said any political party or aspirant embarking on campaign of any sort before ban on electoral activities is breaching the electoral law.

The commission, however, said it was ready for the conduct of next month’s governorship election in Anambra State.



INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly consultative meeting with the media yesterday warned the political party or aspirants who are already campaigning for the 2019 general elections or next year’s governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun to desist from doing so.

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, last Thursday, declared his intention to seek the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 presidential election.

The commission had, on March 9 this year, released timetable for the 2019 general elections, which it said, would hold on February 16 and March 2 for the national and state elections respectively.

But Prof. Yakubu said the release of electoral timetable does not translate to beginning of political campaigns.

“I want to use this opportunity through the media to draw the attention of political parties and candidates that are going round the country campaigning that INEC is the only agency responsible for the release of timetable for campaigns and has not done so. That anything anybody does is illegal: wait for the timetable for the election,” he advised.

The INEC Chairman also threatened to sack any staff of the agency who engages on corrupt activity.

According to him, “I wouldn’t mind getting rid of everybody (in the commission) and recruiting afresh.”

He recalled that some 255 member staff are curren‎tly on interdiction because of their alleged involvement in corruption in the 2015 general elections.

On the November 18 Anambra State governorship election, Prof. Yakubu said the commission would be deploying a total of 6, 200 smart card reader (SCR) machines for the conduct of the election.

“We have so far tested 5, 200 of the machines on their functionality, and we are satisfied with them. The remaining 1000 will be configured and tested in the next few weeks.

“I want to add that the credibility of an election depends on the credibility of the voter’s register,” Prof. Yakubu said, disclosing further that the commission has decentralised the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State to the ward level.

He assured that all registered voters in the state would collect their permanent voter’s card (PVC) before the end of October.

“We will ensure that the governorship election in Anambra State is be free and fair. The Anambra people will determine who will be their governor on 18th November , and we‎ will ensure that the election is concluded in the first ballot,” he said.

Prof. Yakubu announced that the commission would deploy e-collection as a pilot programme in next month’s governorship election Anambra State “but Ekiti and Osun will be test grounds before 2019.”

He decried what he described as consistent low turnout of voters at elections since the 2015 general elections.

The INEC Chairman disclosed that only 6,000 out of 183, 000 registered voters were accredited for last week’s bye-election in Lagos, which he said, was about 3. 42 per cent of the registered voters.

He noted that though it rained that day but it cannot be the reason for low voter turnout.

“INEC is responsible for voter education but voter mobilisation is the duty of political parties and the CSOs,” he added

