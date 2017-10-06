Stop these merchants of death

Between January and September, 2,201 rifles have been intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) within or outside of the Lagos ports. Just on Wednesday, September 6, the Customs Service intercepted 1,100 pump action guns imported from Turkey at the Tincan Island Port. The contraband was discovered in a 20-feet container.

The Customs Comptroller General, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), noted that the bill of lading falsely indicated that the contents of the container were wash hand basins and water closets. The latest seizure was the third in the series of arms seizures this year. On May 23, the Service intercepted a container laden with 440 arms and ammunition of various sizes and designs at the Tincan Island Port. The consignment was declared as Plaster of Paris (PoP) by the importer.

Earlier, on Monday, January 30, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Customs Service in Lagos intercepted 661 pieces of Tornado pump action rifles along Apapa-Mile 2 Road. The intercepted weapons were shipped from China and routed through Turkey en route Nigeria. The rifles were laden in a 40-feet container, stacked in 49 boxes and were carefully concealed within steel doors and other merchandise goods. Suspected importers of the contraband weapons as well as Customs officers and other port officials involved in the clearance of the lethal containers were said to have been promptly arrested This development is a dangerous signal to the tense security situation in Nigeria.

With the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, to militancy in the Niger Delta; the Fulani herdsmen’s rampage all over the country to IPOB/MASSOB’s threat to resort to arms struggle; the menace of kidnappers here and there to armed robbery and political thuggery, etc., these criminals are able to achieve their aim through the weapons smuggled in illegally.

If the seized 661 rifles could manage to get into wrong hands, the damage they would do is better imagined than experienced. These weapons can wipe out a city in a matter of hours. This is a worrisome development. We believe these seizures have exposed the rot in the system. It shows that the security at the ports and entry points to the country is compromised.

One then wonders how many of such deadly cargoes have found their way into the country. Or how can one explain the sophisticated weapons found in the possession of herdsmen that they use in wreaking havoc on their host communities? Policemen have been reported to have tactically withdrawn from battles with criminals because such hoodlums have superior weapons. It is a fact that kidnappers, armed robbers, herdsmen are well armed than our security men.

Their weapons are sourced from open markets – a result of illegal weapons allowed to pass through the noses of various compromised security agents at our entry points because the owners “settled” well. As 2019, the election year, approaches, one shudders on how many of such deadly cargoes have been allowed in and how many will still come in and what if they get into wrong hands?

We hereby challenge the Federal Government to be proactive in tackling the proliferation of arms now. There are too many weapons in circulation. Government should move immediately to round up illegal weapons in circulation. Not only that, government should start the process of cleaning the security operatives of bad eggs. The corruption war of this administration should be extended to security agencies.

Importers of these deadly cargoes as well as their collaborators in Customs and other security agencies do not mean well for Nigeria. That is why the cases must not be swept under the carpet. The importers as well as their sponsors (whoever they may be) must be prosecuted and jailed to serve as deterrent to others.

Government should also beam its searchlight on the waiver/exemption given to some companies for their import to be examined at the ports. It was reported that cocaine, an illicit drug, was found in one of the containers of a company given such a waiver. It could have been arms and ammunition.

All goods coming in through our ports must be well-examined 100 per cent. Nigeria is known to have porous borders and waterways. Again, the onus is on government, via the security agencies, to make sure our borders and waterways are well policed to curb the merchants of death from bringing in their deadly wares into the country. The country is struggling to exist under a strained security situation. We don’t need these criminals and their unscrupulous collaborators to help ignite the proverbial barrel of gunpowder in Nigeria.

We are in support of the CG’s position that the Service should not only pursue the importers but go after the shippers and terminal operators who took custody of the consignments. We commend the Service for the seizures and charge them to do more in making Nigeria safe. The case already in court must be pursued to the logical conclusion. We, like Col Ali said, look forward to justice to deter the would-be arm smugglers. The government must make haste to stop the merchants of death.

