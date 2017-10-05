Stop using social media to discuss family affairs, Cleric advises couples

A cleric, Pastor Chinedu Anichi, has advised young couples to promote the sanctity of their marriage by refraining from use of the social media to discuss family affairs.

Anichi, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor on Spiritual Matters gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

He said that the use of technology, especially the social media would not be the best way to keep family ties and promote the marriage institutions.

“It saddens my heart to see or hear that couples hit or take to the social media to tell the whole world what is going on in their marriages and families. This is totally wrong.

“You go and expose your marriage and family due to issues which usually crop up in any other human relationship and those people who have not been in any relationship of their own will start commenting about your life, marriage and family.

“Forgetting that in every human institution issues arise and they are settled by the same people concerned through the spirit of love and compromise.

“If that is the case, why will you make impossible for the spirit of reconciliation and forgiveness to reign in your marriage and family affair, when the issue or issues should have remained confidential to the family members alone.’’

According to him, exposure of a marriage and family issues or challenges to the public via social media makes it almost impossible to settle, especially the one that borders on human attitudes and behaviours.

Anichi, however, urged couples to learn how to appreciate, understand and love each other to build a happy and harmonious marriage and family life.

“You must take time and observe events and developments to understand and better appreciate your spouse or partner,’’ he added. (NAN)

(NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...