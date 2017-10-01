Stormy times hit Wale Tinubu

If not for his status as top echelon of the corporate world and his resounding success as a person, Managing Director of Oando Group, Wale Tinubu would have had his wish of a private life come to fruition.

However, despite his high profile personality, dark skinned Wale, to a tremendous degree has been able to keep a low profile and remain level headed so much that what can be heard about him is only limited to his activities as board room expert.

A testimony to this was his golden jubilee anniversary; many had thought it was going to come with a big bash, but true to his person, he made it a low key affair.

However, the brilliant dude may have been going through turbulent times as far as his job as the big boss at Oando is concerned.

Wale, in recent times has been facing challenges as there are some people who want him out of his plum job, despite the confidence reposed on him by majority of those who have stakes in the company.

Of course, many are of the view Wale looks good to surviving the challenge as he’s believed to have been a victim of false accusation that alleges he’s involved in abuse of corporate governance and sharp practices.

The foul play that suggests certain people might actually be after Wale is based on the fact that his accusers have refused to sheathe their swords despite the confidence reposed on him by majority of the company’s shareholders.

At the annual AGM of the company that held recently in Uyo, shareholders commended Wale for his ability to have successfully paddled the canoe of the company even when the oil and gas industry was at the peak of distress that engulfed it.

