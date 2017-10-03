We were about to strike when arrested – Boko Haram suspect

A Boko Haram suspect, Mohammed Bashir said yesterday that some members of the dreaded group are in different parts of Ondo State in order to attack people and facilities.

Bashir who was arrested on Sunday during the 57 Independent Anniversary of Nigeria at Isua-Akoko in Akoko Southeast Local Government area of Ondo State by men of the State Police Command said they were planning to strike when he was arrested by the law enforcement agents.

A security source told New Telegraph that Bashir was praying along the road when members of the public alerted the Police. He said the Anti-Crime patrol team met him on the Isua-Akoko/Abuja road and took him to the Police Station.

The security source said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) asked Bashir why he was praying along the road but said he did not know any mosque hence his action on the road. He said the DPO later directed him to the nearby mosque.

However, he said it was shortly after his departure that the DPO checked the list of wanted Boko Haram members and discovered that the face he said matched that of 165 on the wanted list. It was at that point the patrol team pursued Bashir and arrested him at the point he was arrested earlier pretending to be praying on same point.

Bashir was arrested in at the same place where Idris Babawo aka Dikko was arrested last week. Babawo was 156 on the wanted list of the military.

Parading the Boko Haram suspect among others suspected criminals, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju said Bashir was arrested on Sunday by a special Anti-Crime patrol squad along Ifira road in Isua.

The Police Boss said Bashir, 20 after interrogation confessed to be a member of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist.

Adeyanju said Bashir hailed from Niger Republic while his mother hailed from Maiduguri in Bornu State. He said Bashir fled Maiduguri for Nasarawa State and finally landed in the state. He said Bashir claimed to be a follower of one Daffo who is a loyalist to Shekau, the Boko Haram leader.

Corroborating the statement of the Police Boss, Bashir said he was a herdsman before he was recruited into the Boko Haram sect. Bashir said killing people was normal as he has killed two people in recent time.

Also paraded with the Boko Haram suspect were members of different secret cults terrorizing the people of the state.

According to the Police Boss, the suspected cultists were arrested in Igoba and Oba-Ile axis. The self-confessed cultists included Ajewole Timoth, Olumeso Oluwafemi, Suleiman Taiwo, Afolabi Oluwaseun, Oluwafemi Busayo, Oloidi Tayo, Olalekan Iwaeni and Coker Isaac. They belonged to Ave and Eiye confraternity.

The Command arrested Ifeanyi Daniel and Lucky Johnson for allegedly possessing twelve bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Those arrested, Adeyanju added would be charged to court.

