Struggling amid opportunities

Having evolved over time under an unstable and badly managed economy, operators in Nigeria’s insurance sector can begin to take steps to differentiate the industry from its stagnant position in the last 57 years. SUNDAY OJEME reports

Like most economic and social sectors in the country, the insurance industry has in the last 57 years crawled amid abounding potential and ubiquitous opportunities across the country and even beyond.

Ranking

Save for recent zeal and desire to reframe the image of the sector and place it in its rightful position, the operators, especially the local ones, had laid back believing it was not part of their responsibilities to educate the public on the importance of risk transfer.

To say the least, relegating awareness to the background has dealt more blows on the operators and the industry per se more than anything else over the years. The fact about this perception is quite obvious when the economic potential in Nigeria is juxtaposed with that of other nations with less resources but thriving insurance sector.

In the last African Insurance Organisation (AIO) meeting in Kampala, Uganda, Nigerian insurance sector was regrettably placed in the fifth position behind Kenya, South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

This is lamentable for a country with over 150 million people and enormous natural and human resources.

Although the first Nigerian Insurance Act was penned down in 1976, the first sign of insurance business actually took root in Nigeria as far back as 1918 when Royal Exchange Assurance Agency was established by the colonialists as part of arrangement to protect their interests.

While the sector operates today with about 56 sanitised and well capitalised firms, it is on record that as at 1996, it had well over 150 companies that were not properly regulated.

This probably led to the creation of the regulatory agency, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), in 1997, whose major reforms have breathed fresh life into the sector over the last few years.

Allied bodies

Having evolved over time as an indispensable arm of the nation’s financial institution, it existence has also given room to the emergence of allied bodies that play various roles for the sustennace of the sector.

Apart from the NIA, there are other in­termediaries like the Nige­rian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), which is responsible for the coordi­nation of the activities of bro­kers; Association of Regis­tered Insurance Agents (coordinates the ac­tivities of insurance agents); Chartered Insurance Insti­tute of Nigeria (takes care of the educational need of the industry’s manpower) and Institute of Loss Adjust­ers of Nigeria (responsible for the educational need and co­ordination of the activities of loss adjusters) among oth­ers.

Legislation

The regulator over time had taken steps to actual­ise certain provisions of the Insurance Act 2003 to en­sure an increased efficacy of the industry.

Section 72 of the Insurance Act 2003, for example, provides that no one shall transact insurance or reinsurance business with a foreign company in respect of life, asset, interest or oth­er property in Nigerian busi­ness which has been classi­fied as domestic insurance unless with a company reg­istered under the Act. The ac­tualisation of this section was to bring about the domesti­cation of insurance business in Nigeria.

Section 50 (1) of the Insur­ance Act 2003 was also fully and rigorously implemented on January 1, 2013 to prevent the non-payment of premium.

The implementa­tion of this section is to ensure that insur­ance companies have enough capital to run as required. Thus, the new policy in op­eration now is “no premium, no cover.”

The introduction of Compulsory Insurances was also put in place by the regulator to give undiluted social security not just to Nigerians but whoever resides in the country

Consolidation

In a bid to further strengthen the sector, a new Insurance Act 2003 came into being and four years later, precisely in 2007 all insurers and reinsurers were required to increase authorised capital to new andhigher standards.

This was actually the beginning of a renewed sector that was prepared with the capacity to handle big ticket risks in future.

The recapitalisation exercise for a very long time actually threw the operators into the part of serious as most of them battled hard to retain every bit of their corporate identity.

Within a period of 18 months, the Federal Government, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo mandated the operators to raise their minimum capital base to between N2 billion and N10 billion.

Life insurance companies were to recapitalise from N150 million to N2 billion while the composite insurance firms were required to jack up their minimum capital base from N350 million to N5 billion.

Also, non-life-underwriting companies were to remain in business with a minimum capital base of N3 billion, up from N200 million.

For reinsurance companies, they were to strengthen their operations with N10 billion as capital base as against N350 million.

With the announcement, the government has accepted the National Insurance Commission\’s (NAICOM) second option recommendations of N2 billion for life business, N3 billion for non-life business and N10 billion for reinsurance companies.

The recapitalisation exercise was part of a sweeping reform in the financial sector having come shortly after the banks had their own.

Before the then Minister of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala made public the recapitalisation exercise details, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), the umbrella body for the underwriting companies, had suggested a minimum capital base of N1 billion each for life business and non-life business, with a 24-month grace period.

The exercise, which put a lot of heat on the operators, brought out the best in the industry as those that could not meet the new financial requirements either merged with others or outrightly bought over by the richer operators.

New order/premium income

Consequently, the number of firms reduced from over 90 to the current figure of 56 and to reinsurance firms. Part of the success story of the exercise is that for the first time after a very long period, the regulator was able to identify genuine insurance companies from the fake ones that had dented the image of the industry in the past.

The new order also reflected on the premium growth even though penetration was still very low.

Between 2000 and 2009, spanning a period of 10 years, the sector’s premium income grew steadily to N839.8 billion.

Statistics from the Nigerian Insurers Association revealed that the industry received N27.7 billion, N33.1 billion, N44.5 billionn and N55.9 billion as premiums in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 respectively.

It also raked in total premiums of N69.4 billion, N76.3 billion, N82.3 billion and N100.6 billion in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 respectively.

By 2008, it rose by 33.5 per cent from N150 billion in 2008 to N200 billion in 2009.

The then Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Fola Daniel, said NAICOM had the objective of attaining an industry’s gross premium of N1.1trillion by 2012 and also to increase the sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product from 0.72 per cent to over three per cent.

During the period under review, the life insurance segment raked in premiums of N5.1bn, N6.4 billion, N8.3 billion and N10.1 billion, which were 18.6 per cent, 19.4 per cent, 18.6 per cent and 18.1 per cent of total premiums received between 2000 and 2003.

The breakdown further showed that between 2004 and 2007, the life business segment got N12.2bn, N12.9bn, N12.7bn and N15.8bn, which were 17.6 per cent, 17 per cent, 15.5 per cent and 15.7 per cent respectively of the total businesses underwritten by life insurance companies.

The premium from life business rose from N29.3bn in 2008 to N39.1bn in 2009.

Between 2001 and 2008, the industry recorded an average growth rate of 42.77 per cent, while life insurance grew by 19.4 per cent and general business recorded 23.37 per cent growth.

Expert’s opinion

Speaking on the challeng­es of the sector and way forward, the Chairman of Ni­gerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Eddie Efekoha, observed that the sector could not be isolated from the effects of developments in the na­tion’s economy He said that the underwriting ability of the sector was proportional to the financial stability of the economy.

Citing statistics to compare what obtained in the past and the current developments, he maintained that the weak­ness of the naira among other foreign currencies had drastically reduced the in­dustry’s financial strength and competence to handle certain businesses.

Efekoha said: “In 2015, the N2 billion minimum capi­tal base for life underwrit­ing firms was the equivalent of $10.05 million whereas in 2016, it came down to $6.45 million.

“Non-life insurance min­imum capital of N3 billion in 2015, was the equivalent of $15.07 million, where­as in 2016, it came down to $9.67 million, Composite in­surance firms with N5 billion minimum capital in 2015, or $25.12 million was drastical­ly reduced to $16.12 millionin 2016 while reinsur­ance firms with N10 billion minimum capital in 2015, or $50.25 million came down to $32.25 million in 2016.

“This obviously has put local underwriting firm at a disadvantaged position when it comes to underwriting dol­lar denominated accounts and other businesses that re­quire foreign technical assis­tance.”

Last line

The industry although yet to meet its desired status as penetration is still as low as 0.1 per cent, a lot of evidence abound on its ability to dominate the African market sooner than later if the right steps are taken by stakeholders.

With a current premium income of N380 billion and prompt claims payment, it is expected that with little campaign efforts by the operators, the nation’s insurance sector will become a dominant force globally.

