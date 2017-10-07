Subscribers celebrate ‘independence’ from DStv

The launch of TSTV last weekend provided ample opportunity for Nigerians to go creative as it coincided with the celebration of Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary. The launch, which was attended by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who also spoke at the event, was broadcast live on AIT. The promise of much cheaper subscription, pay as you watch pause and especially, data allocation as value-added service, have led Nigerian into sneering at South Africa’s DStv which has had a grip on the country for at least two decades as far as Pay TV is concerned.

With a three-year tax holiday added to the mix to the delight of Nigerians, they went all out against MultiChoice-owned DStv and its sister service, GOtv. Speaking on the launch, @iam_jefferyzee wrote: “Nigerians happy for two reasons today:

marking their independence from the British. 2. Marking their independence from DSTV welcome #TSTV. On his own, Seun Nuės (@daemperor007) said: “D way I bail out on #DSTV when I see #TSTV subscription on #quickteller .

I cannot be paying almost 10K & still be watching #UCL online”n while @oki_peter wrote: “So most nigerians watched the launch of the end of dstv on dstv. #TSTV” Adding a bit of the hilarious, @uncleDemola wrote: “Now that #TSTV has officially been launched, we can now use our DSTV dish to cover our generators” before adding: “Q: Now that you have #TSTV, what are you going to do with your GOTV and DSTV dish? Ans: I’ll use it to pick beans.”

