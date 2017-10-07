Success costs women more than men – Tiwa Savage

Diva, Tiwa Savage, has made her point clear on ‘gender discrimination’ by saying that she does not think men and women are the same. The first lady of the Mavin Records said this during a chat on “The Midday Show” with The Beat FM’s Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru who engaged her in a discussion on the subject. The music superstar acknowledged that women in all societies often have to put more energy into their exceptional achievements.

She believes that powerful women like Oprah Winfrey and Mo Abudu represent a category of women who had been through extreme measures to actualize their goals. “It’s real. I’m not going to say I’m completely comfortable with it, but it is what it is. You have to deal with it.

If it means you have to work 10 times harder than your male counterparts, don’t complain about it, do what you have to do. We all celebrate people like Oprah and Mo Abudu and we don’t actually realise w h a t t h e y h a v e to do to get to that point. They probably had to do 20 times more than their male counterparts. Once you get there, you don’t complain about how you get there. So, whatever it is you have to do as a female, you just have to get it done,” she noted.

