Succour for albinos

Albinism, said to be a genetic disorder, is a condition that nobody born with it chose, but surviving the scourge associated with it in some society is certainly a choice which victims must make.

The cheery news for these special creation of God is that, while ignorance, primordial sentiments and superstitious beliefs have led to their persecution, it appears that some angels have descended from the skies in human form to plead their cause in the society.

While some still allow ignorance to determine the way and manner they relate with those living with Albinism, those who understand them as special creation of God are cherishing and celebrating them.

In some parts of Africa, a demonic superstition that certain body parts of albinos have some magic powers, unfortunately made them hunted beings. It has also been reported that some families see the birth of albinos as a bad omen or a curse from the gods.

Inside Abuja’s investigation revealed that there are those who consider the birth of albinos as a punishment from God. Others consider them as despicable humans, who are nothing than outcasts, living with bad luck and contagious diseases.

All the underpinning factors have contributed to making those living with Albinism face unprecedented challenges in the society. They are often bullied and intimidated by their peers who think they are lesser beings.

However, education has widened knowledge on the causes of albinism, and what it is, therefore proving those who hold contrary views wrong.

Celebrating children with Albinism

One person who believes that albino children are special treasures from God and therefore must be celebrated, is Princess Sandra Emeka-Ezenwanne, the founder of an Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Living Water Fountain Foundation.

Emeka-Ezenwanne, a proud mother of an albino, said she was motivated to form the foundation, as an advocacy machinery for those living with albinism, especially children who are often victims of hatred and maltreatment for a condition they didn’t chose.

She told Inside Abuja that making commitment to ensuring that children living with albinism have a good life is not just a passion for her, a life mission which has consciously chosen and will continue to pursue its accomplishment vigoriously.

Inside Abuja learnt that the foundation under the leadership of Princess Sandra Emeka-Ezenwanne, has been committing resources to providing free eye test, eye glasses and other special cares for the children living with albinism.

It was also learnt that as a member of the National Albino Foundation, the Living Water Fountain group had entered into partnership with other like-mind organisation to engage leaders in the society on the need to create a better life for those living with albinism.

According to her, albinism is not a curse as the society considers them to be. She explained that her experience as a mother of an albino, and a regular interface with medical experts have shown that albinism is just a genetically inherited condition that make them look different from their peers.

“Albinism is not a curse as the society has perceived it to be. It is just a genetic disorder that causes the skin, hair or eyes to have little or no colour due to lack of pigment melanin”

Speaking further on the impact her organisation has made on the lives of those living with albinism, Emeka-Ezenwanne, confided in Inside Abuja, that her organisation, though, self-funded had given out over 100 free eye glasses to children living with albinism.

She expressed optimism that the project would be taken to 36 states of the federation to ensure that more children that have the genetic disorder benefits from the project.

“We successfully conducted the first edition of this project in Abuja on May 6, where we gave hope to over 100 children who were presented with free eye glasses. This project, we intend to take it to 36 states of the country” she noted.

Experts views on Albinism

Dr. Eziechila Joseph, a Consultant Ophthalmologist, Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, told Inside Abuja, that Albinism is not a curse as many ignorant people believe.

He said it is simply a condition that has to do with pigmentation.

Joseph stated that those who consider albinism as a curse lack understanding of the causes of it. He also believes that there was an urgent need to establish a special government commission or an agency to cater for the welfare of those living with albinism.

“Albinism is a condition that has to do with pigmentation. There are some pigmentation that are lacking in the body, either in the skin or in the eyes, the melanin. The lack of melanin cause hypo-pigmentation. It is hypo because it is not as dense as it should be.

“Those who say that albinism is a curse, are ignorant. They lack understanding of what is cursing it. If they had understanding that it is just a genetic condition that occurs by mutation or transferred from generation, their attitude to albinos won’t be the same.

“I think there is need for a government commission or an agency for the proper care of those living with albinism, because ignorance is a big problem. Right now, those living with albinism are not exposed to achieve their full potential, and that is why there is need for more advocacy for those living with albinism” he said.

Parents of albinos speak

Zainab Zakari is a mother of six, out of which four are albinos. She said that both her and the rest of the family love the children despite their peculiar conditions.

She also told Inside Abuja, that though, caring for the children has some challenges, as they are not usually comfortable where there is excessive sunlamps, and taking care of their skins also requires special attention, her family does not have too much difficulty in caring for them, having registered with the Albino Foundation, where they get support for the children.

“I have four albino children. Two of them are identical twins girls. We love them so much in our family. Our neighbours also like them. Though, they have peculiar challenge from the other children, but the support we get from the Albino Foundation is helping us know what we need to do at all times in taking care of them” she said.

