Super 4: Bayelsa’ll be champions, says Amabebe

… as Falode salutes Falconets’ heroics

Bayelsa Queens Head Coach, Tonye Amabebe, has said his team and not Rivers Angels would be crowned champions at the end of Nigeria Professional Women’s League Super 4, in Benin City next week.

Rivers Angels coach, Godwin Okon, had boasted before now that no team could match his side but Amabebe differs.

“We know the standard will be very high but we now have the full complements of our players, coming from The Super Falconets after the Tanzania massacre. So I can beat my chest and say we are the champions designate. Others can dream about it but we are realists and will surely win it for our state and its sports loving Governor, Seriake Dickson.

“It means my girls will be fitter than other teams, because I train them like the guys, just watch out and see how we will conquer other teams in The Super 4.”

Meanwhile, NWFL Chairman, Aisha Falode, has congratulated the U-20 women national team, Super Falconets, for making it to the next round of the World Cup qualifyers.

“The girls simply demonstrated the strength of our league and they can still do more,” she said. They were simply marvelous and deserves all the encouragement not only to qualify for the World Cup but go ahead and win the trophy.”

Falode also praised Coach Christopher Danjuma for the manner he approached the return leg in Tanzania, after it appeared the team missed a lot of scoring chances in the Benin game. She also admonished the coach not to rest on his oars as there are still many rivers to cross.

