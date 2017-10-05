Super 4 office opens in Dep Governor’s office

As preparations heighten for the Nigeria Women Professional League, Super 4 Championship, Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has given the NWFL team a mini-secretariat within the domain of his office.

This, he said was to underline the seriousness the government and people of Edo State attached to the Super 4.

He made this known when NWFL Chairman, Aisha Falode, in company of Edo FA Chairman, Frank Ilaboya, paid him a courtesy call to brief him on preparations so far made for the championship.

The government, Comrade Shaibu, said was determined to make the Super 4 a showpiece event in Nigeria, hence the need to work closely with the leadership of the NWFL to make it a success.

Earlier on Wednesday, Falode and Ilaboya, also visited the Benin City Regional Office of the Nigeria Breweries Plc, where they were received by the Regional Trade Manager, Odigie Ojeifo, and the Regional Business Manager, John Ademu, who both assured that the Super 4 would receive tremendous support from Nigeria’s foremost brewers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The NWFL team will on Monday pay a courtesy call on the revered Oba Of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, to receive royal blessings for the success of the championship.

“It will be a dream come true for many of us to set our eyes on Oba Ewuare and get his spiritual and fatherly blessings,” Falode said of the anticipated visit to the Oba on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...