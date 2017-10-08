Super Eagles have made Nigeria proud -Kalu

Africa’s Pillar of Sports and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has lauded the Super Eagles for their victory against the Zambia national team to secure the nation’s ticket for 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia. Commending the players for their skills and unwavering determination to keep the Nigerian flag high, an elated Kalu urged the Nigeria national team to sustain the feat at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu, who watched the game at his Abuja residence with a group of students from Abia State University, Uturu, said: “I salute the Super Eagles team for performing tremendously well in the match against Zambia.

“The players displayed unbeatable soccer acumen all through the game. “Having beaten the Zambians, we are optimistic that the Super Eagles will ultimately bring the golden trophy to Nigeria come 2018.

“I am indeed happy with the outcome of the match. It is a new beginning for the Nigeria’s Super Eagles.” In celebrating the Super Eagles victory, Kalu hosted the students to a lavish dinner and urged the Nigerian youth to embrace sports, stressing that Nigeria is blessed with talented youths in all facets of life.

While congratulating the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigeria Football Supporters Club and other football stakeholders, the sports enthusiast charged the national team to remain disciplined, focused and consistent in their football endeavours.

