Super Eagles player in sex scandal

… arrested after hotel romp with four girls

A Nigerian international, Isaac Success, paid four hookers £2,000 for a hotel romp – but failed to ‘score’ with any of them after drinking two bottles of Baileys.

He was arrested after angrily demanding his money back.

Escort Alexis Domerge said the Watford star boasted of his prowess in bed after paying the women £2,000 for a hotel romp.

But the 21-year-old, who has found the net only once in 19 Watford appearances, drank two bottle of Baileys and then failed to ‘score’ with the hookers.

When the women decided to blow the whistle on Success’s lacklustre performance after 90 minutes, he angrily demanded his money back.

He was arrested in the hotel lobby after cops were called.

Alexis, 24, told The Sun of UK: “He accused us of ripping him off and asked for his money to be returned.

“He had paid four of us £500 each to party with him and we all got naked as soon as the money came through on our phone bank accounts.

“He was drinking Baileys straight from the bottle.

“He must have chugged at least two. I pulled off his shorts and got down to it with three other girls doing everything you could imagine.

“But he was getting frustrated. What do you expect if you drink two bottles of Baileys liqueur straight from the bottle?”

Fellow escort Michaela Carter, 30, said: “He had a nice body and all four of us massaged him for a full hour and a half (football duration).

“Success did not live up to his name during our night together.

“He seemed really keen on Baileys – swigging the stuff out of the bottle.

“After a bit of chat Alexis took charge and said it was time to get down to business.

“She laughed and told him, ‘We want your money before the honey.’

“So he transferred £2,000 straight to one of the girls which was divided between the four of us.

“As the money came into our accounts, we all stripped off.

“All five of us were squirming around on the bed but after a while we realised the Baileys had taken its toll.

“Eventually, I told him I couldn’t stay any longer and we couldn’t give him extra time. That’s when things started to get nasty.

“There was a lot of screaming which must have woken the entire hotel.

“At that point the police were called.

“I ended up with a slight cut on my face and a bruise on my arm during the chaos.

“I don’t know how it happened. During the row, I also stumbled backwards and broke the heels of my £600 Louboutin shoes. It meant I was already £100 down.”

A Hertfordshire Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating an allegation of assault reported to have occurred at 6.30am at Sopwell House in St Albans on Monday September 11.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested and de-arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

A representative of Success said: “We strongly refute all allegations against Isaac and will vigorously fight to clear his name.”

Like this: Like Loading...