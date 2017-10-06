SuperSport to broadcast World Cup qualifiers

DStv and GOtv subscribers will watch the penultimate rounds of qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia live on SuperSport this weekend. One of the most anticipated games of this round is undoubtedly the ‘Battle of Uyo’ and viewers can watch with bated breaths as Nigeria takes on Zambia live on SuperSport 3 at 4.15pm. Football fans can also look forward to other live exciting match fixtures including: Uganda vs Ghana at 1:45pm on SuperSport 3; South Africa vs Burkina Faso Zambia at 1:30pm on SuperSport 4 and Cape Verde vs Senegal at 6:15pm on SuperSport 4.

On Friday night, Mali will trade tackles with Ivory Coast, who lead Group C with just one point ahead of Morocco live on SS3N and Select at 7.45pm. GOtv Subscribers will also get in on the action as they will watch the Nigeria versus Zambia and Mali versus Ivory Coast matches live on SuperSport Select .

According to the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Multi- Choice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, “At the beginning of the football season, we promised all DStv and GOtv subscribers a bumper soccer season with SuperSport showcasing the world’s most exciting football leagues and competitions.”

