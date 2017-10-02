Suswam backs true federalism, opposes restructuring

Former Benue State governor, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, yesterday threw his weight behind proponents of true federalism and reaffirmed his opposition to agitation for restructuring of the country. Suswam, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, rather called for adjustment in the sharing of the national cake.

He said those calling for restructuring of the country did not even understand what they were talking about, saying emphatically that what the citizens should be thinking of should be fiscal federalism, which oscillated around the sharing of the country’s revenue to boost development at both the federal and state governments’ level.

“I am not a believer of restructuring; you see, I believe that the revenue sharing formula should be adjusted. “Let me tell you that a lot of people do not understand what they are talking about concerning restructuring, because the agitation initially was for true federalism.

“We were talking about fiscal federalism and the emphasis basically was on the revenue sharing formula as it affects both the federal and state governments. “Most people when they talk about restructuring, they are saying that we should go back to pre-1960, we should go to regional government, a lot of people are confused, it’s just like pre-exit without knowing what it was; and so restructuring what?” On Nigeria’s attainment of 57 years of nationhood, Suswam acknowledged that some monumental progress had been made, but said greater challenges were still ahead.

