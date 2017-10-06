S’West PDP insists on chairmanship slot

The Southwest chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday appealed to the National Working Committee of the party to uphold its agreement of zoning the chairmanship of the party to the South-West region. According to the Chairman of the party, Eddy Oyefeso who read a communique at the end of the South-West Leaders Forum meeting held in Ibadan, where leaders of the party from the six states of the region, converged, although the party chairmanship had been zoned to the southern states, he advocated that the slot should be given to the South-West region.

Noting that the region had not held the position of the chairmanship since the beginning of the fourth republic in1998, the leaders in the communique said that “now, at the end of the meeting, the PDP South- West Leaders Forum urged the party on the basis of the above premises, to uphold the Port Harcourt decision zoning the National Chairmanship position of our great party to the South- West.

The commique reads: “The South-West Leaders Forum composed of all top leaders of the party including members of the Board of Trustee, former National Working Committee members of the party, serving and former governors still in the party, serving National Assembly members, serving Speakers of State Assemblies and other key leaders from the six states of the zone met at Ibadan today to discuss the common position of the zone on the ongoing National chairmanship position of the party; “Recalling that since inception in 1998 till date, our party had twelve national chairmen, noting that it is only the southwest out of the six geo political zones that has not held the position of the National chairman despite the historic contributions of the zone to the development of the party.

“Recalling that at the May 21, 2016 National Convention of the party held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in which the Senator Ahamed Makarfi led national chairmanship position was conceded to the SoutWest consequent upon the speech of Dr. Peter Odili, former governor of Rivers State.

