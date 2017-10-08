Swiss-German firm to help Lagos renew infrastructures

To ensure everything works perfectly from idea stage to realization, a Switzerland-Germany company, MDT-Tex has come to support the Lagos State government in its effort to renew infrastructures across the state.

The company is partneing with Temolat Ventures Nigeria, a brand supporting firm, which has been operating for over 12 years in the country to advise this Speaking with the Sunday Telegraph on the Lagos State government infrastructure development in partnership with Planet Project Nigeria, the Managing Director of Temolat Ventures Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunderu, commended Governor Akinwuni Ambode for his huge investment in giving a new face to the environment. He said that there is need for more infrastructures in the country which means that every serious government will have to invest more money in the area because of its deficit.

“The present administration wants to change the face of the state to what obtains in developed countries of the world. We had mini bus stops before now, but with the new innovation with the ministry of transportation, the mega bus stations are the in thing. Those things we see outside the country whenever we travel, we will soon be seeing in our state.

“As far it is innovative and new, it is renewal infrastructure which the state is out to achieve. Also these projects are landmarks, locations identity and servicing the dual purpose of covering people from sun as well as rain,” he said.

On the benefit and economic implication of such projects in the state, Ogunderu said: “People will feel a sense of belonging and most of the structures will serve as meeting and socialisation points for the people. “You see what a place like Oshodi will look like after the state government’s renewal of infrastructure there.

“I’m assuring you that you will see a modernised Oshodi with shops and recreation centres apart from the urban infrastructure.” He further said that Governor Ambode’s name will be written in gold by the time all the structures being built across the state are completed. On MDT-Tex, his international partner, Ogunderu explained that there are plans to start a full-fledged operational office in Nigeria, which would also serve the West Africa sub-region

