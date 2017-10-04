T.B Joshua rescue 4 local governments from 2 years of darkness

Traditional rulers and youths in the four local governments councils in Akoko area of Ondo state have commended the General Overseer of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Joshua for contributing about N 31 million for the restoration of electricity in the area.

The four councils in Akoko included Akoko South West, Akoko South East, Northeast and Northwest were in total darkness for over two years before the intervention of some notable indigenes of the town including Pastor TB Joshua.

To ensure that light is restored to the affected councils, the clergyman donated a sum of N 8.1 million which was paid to Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC)

This was followed by another donation of N8.1 million for transformer replacement and other accessories.

The two donations were different from the sum of N9.4 billion paid for the provision of electricity.

The youths of the area under the aegis of Akoko Youths described the gesture by Pastor Joshua as exceptional.

A statement issued by the National President of the group, Babatunde Momoh noted that the people of Akoko region including traditional rulers appreciated the contribution of the clergyman.

While urging prominent of Akoko to follow suit, the group said the people of Akoko would continue to be grateful to the clergyman.

The statement reads in part, “We are indeed grateful to Pastor Temitope Joshua, he has demonstrated that he is a true son of Akoko

” His contribution towards the restoration of electricity in Akoko cannot be quantified. This gesture should be emulated by all Akoko prominent indigenes

