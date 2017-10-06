Tackling TB scourge the Ogun way

Tuberculosis, or TB, as it is commonly called, is a contagious infection that usually attacks the lungs. It can also spread to other parts of the body, like the brain and spine. A type of bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis causes it. It is spread through the air, just like a cold or the flu. When someone who is sick coughs, sneezes, talks, laughs, or sings, tiny droplets that contain the germs are released. If you breathe in these nasty germs, you get infected.

According to figures released by the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation and Challenge TB, globally, there were an estimated 10.4 million new cases of TB in 2015, out of which 5.9 million (56%) were among men aged 15 years; 3.5 million (34%) were among women aged 15 years; 1.0 million (10%) were among children aged 15 years.

The USAID also made it known that Nigeria is a high burden country for TB, DR-TB and HIV associated TB. It said that in 2015, Nigeria had the fourth highest incidence of TB (after India, Indonesia and China) among the 22 high burden countries in the world and the first highest incidence of TB in Africa.

In 2015, there were said to be an estimated 90,584 TB cases in Nigeria, out of which 100,000 (17.5%) were infected with HIV It is inexcusable that hundreds of thousands of Nigerians die every year due to this disease. To ensure that no Nigerian should die of TB anymore, the Federal and Ogun State Governments recently launched a health initiative tagged “Wellness On Wheels” (WOW) to boost the detection and treatment of TB in the state.

The initiative is designed to offer free TB testing service on wheel in different communities in the state in conjunction with the USAID, KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation and Challenge TB. At the launch of the scheme in Abeokuta on September 29, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said the initiative was in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government agenda in bringing healthcare delivery to the door step of every Nigerian through a specialized mobile clinic.

He said Ogun is the first among the 36 states to key into the scheme. He therefore called for urgent and concerted efforts by governments at all levels to end the life-threatening scourge. The health minister was optimistic that the “Wellness On Wheels” initiative would drastically reduce the treatment period of TB from its usual 20 months to two months.

While describing the initiative as a unique collaborative project, he conferred the title of “Health Ambassador of Nigeria” on Governor Amosun for his laudable achievements in the area of efficient health care delivery. He thanked the governor for ensuring improved health care delivery services to the citizenry through the upgrade of medical facilities across the state.

Amosun, on his part, pledged his administration’s commitment at ensuring that TB was brought to zero prevalence rates in the state, charging the state’s health workers to properly maintain the mobile clinic facilities so as to serve its purpose. Amosun also assured that the state would procure the TB Mobile Truck in order to take the campaign and treatment of TB to all the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

While appreciating the Federal Government for the confidence reposed in the state to pilot the initiative, Amosun pledged to take the campaign to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum for his colleagues to key into the Wellness On Wheels initiative. The Challenge TB Nigeria, with funding from the USAID, is introducing the innovative TB mobile truck.

The truck, which is a one-stop-shop for the diagnosis and treatment of TB, will not only provide a state of the art efficient TB screening, but services through the truck will bring health care to the door steps of the people of Ogun State.

The 20-feet container is equipped with an X-ray machine and two GeneXpert machines. The truck has two separate compartments; the X-ray room for screening of clients with chest X-ray and a GeneXpert laboratory for the diagnosis of TB among persons presumed to have TB.

These mobile diagnostic units will improve access to TB services by bringing TB screening and diagnosis to the doorstep of clients as a one-stop-shop. This will ensure early diagnosis and early treatment of TB and contribute to halting the transmission of TB in the entire Ogun State. It will also improve the health seeking behaviour of the people through the health messages provided in the course of the campaigns.

The Wellness On Wheels campaigns should be carried out in other parts of the country. Ogun State is purchasing one of the only two TB mobile trucks in Nigeria, while the second truck will begin its campaign in Nasarawa State in a couple of weeks. Nigerians should be knowledgeable about TB diagnosis, treatment and drugs, so that we can successfully reduce the number of deaths each year and hopefully eliminate the disease for good.

•Durojaiye is the Special Adviser (Information &Strategy) to the Ogun State Governor.

