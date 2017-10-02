Take ministry of culture from Lai Mohammed – Gani Adams tells FG

The chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation, Otunba (Dr) Gani Adams, has called on the Federal Government to take the ministry of culture lhaaway from the office of the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and make it dependent.

Adams observed that the present arrangement of fusing the ministry with ministries of information has caused serious retrogression to the sector and that the situation could get worse if nor quickly arrested.

“The government should make the ministry of culture-independent. They should take it away from Alhaji Lai Mohammed because the arrangement is not working. If we are keen on promoting our culture, the government should as a matter urgency make it independent and give it the necessary attention and funding that it deserves” he said.

The national coordinator of Odua Peoples Congress disclosed this in Lagos during a press conference held at Knight Bridge Hotel, Toyin Street, Ikeja, to announce the commencement of this year’s Olokun Festival.

Speaking at the festival, he said: “The Olokun Festival Foundation has become an important tourist and local attraction and this I make bold to say, may not be largely unconnected with the agility and efforts of the organisers of the festival to sustain in our people, their respect for deities.

It is our collective obligation as a people to ensure that our culture is sustained and Olokun Foundation , through its annual celebration of Olokun Festival among other activities geared towards the promotion of our culture , has in a way, been breaking down the walls of challenge posed by the fear of losing our culture to western education and imported faith that tend to undermine the growth and awareness of our people around our culture.

“It, therefore, gladdens my heart to inform you that the programme continues on Tuesday, 4th of October, with a quiz competition, while the Olokun Beauty Pageant holds on Sunday, 8th of October.

Soccer enthusiasts would have the opportunity to savour an entertaining Beach Soccer match on Monday, 23rd of October. This will be followed by a Boat regatta on the morning of 25th of October, as what has been tagged Olosa Gala Night will also hold on the night of the same day.”

He further disclosed that: “The grand finale of the ever-entertaining and very competitive Ayo Olopon and Cultural Troupe display will round off activities marking the festival for this year on Thursday, the 26th of October.That same date will see us officially mentioning our new sets of Cultural Ambassadors.

I’m talking about well-celebrated individuals carefully selected to be the face of Olokun Festival Foundation, they will be joining our first Ambassador Yomi Fash Lanso who has been a source of pride to the foundation. It is with great pleasure to announce the addition of ageless Toyin Adegbola, beautiful Fathia Balogun, cut across Doris Simeon, Wise Rammy Shitta Bay, experienced Lambert Dikeh and ever funny Mr. Latin With the preparations made so far by the organisers of the Olokun Festival, I believe that with your usual cooperation, the 2017 edition shall be a grand success.”

Adams used the opportunity to thank Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode for honouring the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo by erecting his state in the state. “I like to thank the Lagos state government for the honour done the Yoruba nation by immortalising our adored, celebrated, forever -living leader and symbol of our struggle for a just an ideal society, Chief Obafemi Awolowo whose statue was erected at the LTV 8 end of Agidingbi Road, in Ikeja last week.

“It is an honour well deserved and the government deserves a huge commendation for this initiative.I will at this juncture implore those who have been criticising the features of the statue, to rather focus on the laudable motive of the Lagos state government for immortalising the late sage.

