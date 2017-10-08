Talk your way to success

We discover from Scriptures that success is God’s will for us and as such every child of God has been redeemed for all-round success. However, success does not fall on people’s laps neither is it obtained on a platter of gold. There is always what to do to enjoy every provision God has made for us in His Word. Among others, one important step to our success is to talk our way into it. It is impossible to encounter success without talking success. This is because the words we speak mark us out. They either make us or mar us. We determine the things that happen to us by the words of our mouth. Whenever we speak success, as contained in scriptures, we are speaking the right word that contains irresistible great forces that cannot go unheard.

As regards our success in life, many Christians don’t believe it is scriptural to be successful and as such they keep closed mouths. Remember, it is often said that ‘a closed mouth is a closed destiny’. In actual fact, they think it is pride to talk success. They prefer to be wretched Christians than to be associated with success. But Jesus did not teach us so, He said that we are the light of the world. In other words, we are redeemed to be Pace-setters, pathfinders and trail-blazers for the world to follow. He also said that we are the salt of the earth; that means we are designed to preserve humanity from decadence and to give taste to the tasteless world. In addition, Jesus said that we are cities set on hills which cannot be hidden. That helps us to recognise that every child of God is ordained for global relevance, influence and exploits. But as we all know, we cannot claim what we cannot proclaim, our inheritance notwithstanding. In other words, what we don’t believe, we are not empowered to become and until we say it, God is not empowered to deliver. If talking success is too big for our mouths, it would be too big for our hands (John 1:12; Genesis 13:14). Therefore talk success! Until we talk it, we can’t have it. This is my secret over the years and it is still working for me. Remember, the Bible says: Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof (Proverbs 18:21; See also Mark 11:23). The words we speak are powerful and can affect us positively or negatively. Thus, to experience success through the words of our mouths, we must understand the following:

* Our Words Are Seeds: The Words we speak are seeds, which bring forth fruits after their kind. As it is written: …the seed is the word of God (Luke 8:11). This means that how much of the word of God we express through our lips in any area of our lives, determines our harvest. Thus, when we feed our hearts with words of success and express them through our mouths, we are sowing seeds of success. Unfortunately, some people no matter how hard they work cannot enjoy success.

