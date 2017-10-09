Tanker explosion: Scores die, others stranded on Abuja-Kaduna Road

Hundreds of passengers were stranded on the ever busy Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Saturday evening when a tanker conveying kerosene exploded. The incident occurred at Tafa village, which is notorious for gridlock, as tanker drivers have taken over the major part of the road to park their vehicles.

A witness said that scores of people also lost their lives although the number could not be confirmed. The witness narrated that the tanker was trying to avoid a Golf car but ran into a pothole, crashed and burst into flames. Some people were said to have lost their lives after inhaling fumes from the flames while others affected by the inferno.According to him, many others who sustained severe burns have been hospitalised while several vehicles parked by the roadside were also burnt. Unconfirmed reports also said some houses close to the road were affected.

Thousands of Abuja-Kaduna bound passengers were left stranded following the incident, with others turning back to where they were coming from. The spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Yushau Shuaib, confirmed the incident to journalists.

The official, however, said he could not ascertain if lives were lost in the incident. The Kaduna-Abuja Expressway links the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the North- West and North-East, with thousands of vehicles plying it on a daily basis.

