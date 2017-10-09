Task force arrests 50, seizes 48 bags of cannabis

Officials of the Lagos State Task Force arrested 50 suspected notorious criminals with 48 bags of weeds suspected to be India hemp at the weekend. It was learnt that the arrest and confiscation were carried out during mid-night enforcement operations on ‘Eradication of Criminal Hideouts’ carried out around Akala area of Mushin as directed by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal. Among those arrested in the joint operation led by Mr. Soji Akinbayo an Assistant Commissioner of Police with the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, were 44 males and six females suspected to be criminals.

The task force officials were joined by all Divisional Police Officers under Area ‘D’ Command, Mushin. Speaking on the enforcement operation, Egbeyemi disclosed that that 48 bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp with packs of other illicit drugs such as ‘Novalyn with Codeine Cough Syrub’ and ‘Tuxil-C cough and cold with Codeine’ were recovered. He added that his men and other police officers were battle ready to maintain ‘zero tolerance’ on criminal activities across the state as initiated and directed by Edgal. Warning criminals to either change or be chased away, Egbeyemi commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for giving priority to security challenges in the state by supporting the police and task force with needed working materials.

The chairman said the police commissioner had directed that all suspects be charged to court. One of the suspects, Sunday Adesoye aka Malboro, told interrogators that ‘Akala’ serves as a central market for Indian hemp and illicit drugs to all miscreants and hoodlums across the state. He added that he sold an average of N500,000 worth of Indian hemp with other illicit drugs per day to his customers from Obalende, Oshodi, Pen Cinema, Apapa, Lagos Island, Fadeyi among others.

A female suspect, Mrs. Basirat Jimoh aka Iya Suzzy, who hailed from Ibadan in Oyo State, according to task force officials, confessed to have been trading in Indian hemp and other illicit drugs at Akala area for over 17 years. She, however, claimed to be only buying and selling Indian hemp and not into criminal activities.

All suspects were charged before Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court on a three-count charge of unlawful possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, trading in Indian hemp and conduct likely to cause breach of peace and disorderly manner. The prosecution counsel, Oluremi Kuku, disclosed that after accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ before the court, the magistrate granted them bail and adjourned the case till November 15.

