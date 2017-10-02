Task force arrests 76 suspected criminals

Task Force on Environment and Special Offence Unit said it had arrested about 76 miscreants and hoodlums across the Lagos metropolis. It was learnt that the suspects were picked up following the directive by the acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal. Edgal, it was also learnt, had directed the task force Chairman, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to eradicate all criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

During an enforcement operation tagged: “Eradication of Criminals’ Hideouts,” carried out at midnight on Saturday at Oshodi and Iyana-Ipaja, the task force arrested the suspected hoodlums. Among those arrested at Iyanaipaja was a “wanted criminal,” Mr. Franklin Anyawun, believed to be the ring leader of a notorious cult group ‘Omije Boys’.

Anyawun (28) of No. 11, Oremeji Street, Iyana-Ipaja, who was allegedly caught with bags of Indian hemp confessed to be the ring leader of ‘Omije Boys’ terrorising and dispossessing innocent members of the public of their valuable items at Iyana- Ipaja and its environs.

He reportedly confessed to be selling illicit drugs to miscreants and hoodlums at Oshodi, Fadeyi, Idi-Oro at Mushin and Bariga. Also, a 19-year-old boy, Olumide Sanni, said to be specialised in snatching bags and phones from members of the public on railway line at Oshodi, was arrested. Sanni, who hails from Ode Remo in Ogun State, confessed that the task force had arrested him three times for criminal activities at Oshodi.

Egbeyemi said the enforcement operation was a continuous exercise. He said Edgal had directed that all those arrested be charged to court for prosecutions. Other areas to be raided, according to him, include Egbe- Idimu, Iyana-Ipaja (Abule-Oki and Carwash), Ikotun, Mushin, Bariga, Apapa, Orile-Agege, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Lagos- Island, Oshodi, Pen Cinema, Berger, Oyingbo, Mile 2, Fadeyi and Ojuelegba.

Egbeyemi added that government would not fold its arms and watch criminals destroy huge investments on infrastructural development across the state. He said that police had warned parents to always monitor their wards particularly during and after these ‘Embermonths’ as anyone caught engaging in any criminal act such as selling/smoking of illicit drugs, rape, robbery, cultism or any other nefarious activities would be prosecuted in accordance with Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Law.

The chairman enjoined criminal elements to turn a new leaf and get themselves meaningfully engaged in vocational skills such as tailoring, carpentry, shoe-making, electrical/electronics, bead-making, etc at any of the government established vocational centres spread across the state.

Like this: Like Loading...