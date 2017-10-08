Tax Holiday: How NLNG is boosting investment, industrialisation

Paul Ogbuokiri

As indications are rife that, though the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited got a favourable judgment in the legal battle between it and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the last may not have been heard over the right to collect some levies between the two organszations, the company has said that the legal tussle is a distraction in view of strategic importance to the Nigerian economy.

NIMASA had said the NLNG was liable to pay three per cent gross freight on its international in-bound and out-bound cargo and sea protection levy, but the a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday ruled that by virtue of NLNG Act, the company was obliged to pay such levies.

Reacting to the court verdict, NLNG General Manager, External Relations, Kudo Eresia-Eke, had averred that there would not have been the need for the long legal battle, as the company is the most significant arrow-head of the Federal Government’s quest to eliminate gas flaring and derive value from the country’s 187 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves.

Environmental hazard reduction

NLNG has converted about 119 bcm (billion standard cubic metres) or 4.2 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) of Associated Gas (AG) to exports as LNG and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs), thus helping to reduce gas ﬂaring by Upstream Companies from over 60 per cent to less than 25 per cent. Flares are only permitted in order to eliminate waste gas which cannot be converted to any further use. Flares also act as safety systems for non-waste gas and are released via pressure relief valves, when required, to ease the strain on equipment.

Monetisation of Gas

NLNG mops up gas that would otherwise be ﬂared, thus making signiﬁcant contributions to the nation’s income, delivering in the last thirteen years over $13 billion in dividends. The company has paid over USD18 billion on gas purchases from oil producing companies, of which the Federal Government of Nigeria owns 55 per cent-60 per cent. Nigeria’s overall earnings from NLNG is now over 70 per cent, comprising of the 49 per cent dividend, 30 per cent CIT, and other taxes.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

With its plant construction, the company has generated considerable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the country.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) NLNG contributed about 4 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As a good corporate citizen, the company also contributes immensely to national wealth and to the wellbeing of states in which it operates, by paying all applicable taxes and tariffs.

Company Income Tax

In 2014, NLNG remitted over N200 billion for its 2013 Company Income Tax (CIT) to the Federal Government, making it the highest Company Income Tax ever paid by a company in a financial year in the country.

Job Creation

Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited provided more than 2,000 jobs each construction year. Overall, the major sub-contractors employed about 18,000 Nigerians in technical jobs in the Base Project.

Through each Nigerian Content plan for its contracts, NLNG has promoted the development and employment of Nigerian manpower. For instance, 600 Nigerians will be trained in Nigeria and at the contractors’ (Hyundai and Samsung) shipyards in Korea as part of the Nigerian Content deliverables tied to the construction of six new LNG vessels by Bonny Gas Transport (BGT), a wholly owned subsidiary of NLNG.

Those 600 Nigerians, with enhanced skills in welding, hull assembly, pipe fitting, electrical, mechanical, painting and ship design will join the country’s workforce, providing a support base for technology transfer and industrialisation.

Thirty-five of the Nigerian trainees are currently in Korea for participation in the ship construction and six Nigerians are already working as ship managers (two Production Managers, two QA/QC Managers and two HSE Managers) in the ship construction at the shipyards in Korea.

Local Content Development

NLNG supports the development of community and Nigerian contractors to enable them achieve standards of excellence.

Through its initiative to empower local contractors via the Finima Legacy Project, local contractors have made capital investments in their companies thereby expanding their operating capacity. The capabilities of local vendors have also been developed through mentoring and engineering of partnerships between the more established Nigerian vendors and the community vendors.

NLNG’s shipping subsidiary, Bonny Gas Transport (BGT) recently ordered for six new Dual Fuel Diesel Engine (DFDE) LNG carriers. The carriers are currently under construction in South Korea by Hyundai Heavy Industries (two ships) and Samsung Heavy Industries (four ships).

The Nigerian Content commitment in the project, which is defined in a Memorandum of Agreement between NLNG/BGT and the shipyards (Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries) includes major initiatives such as the training and development of Nigerians (both in Nigeria and Korea) in various aspects of ship design and construction, the supply of materials such as paints, cables, anodes and furniture by Nigerian suppliers for the construction of the vessels, and feasibility study on the establishment of the first LNG ship dry-docking and ship repair yard in Nigeria.

Consequently, Berger Paints and Paints and Coatings MN have produced and exported over 350,000 litres of paints; Nexans Kabelmetal has shipped over 130,000 metres of low voltage (LV) cables and METEC West Africa has exported over 9000 pieces of Aluminium and Zinc sacrificial anodes – all to the ship yards in South Korea for use in the newbuild vessels.

METEC West Africa and Nexans Kabelmetal through NLNG’s Nigerian Content initiatives have also undergone international class certification and inspection for the manufacture and supply of sacrificial anodes and low voltage (LV) cables respectively to meet the requirements of marine applications.

Berger Paints PLC has increased its portfolio of paints and manufacture to international standards, having installed state of the art laboratory equipment and acquired additional production equipment. Paints and Coatings Manufacturers Nigeria PLC (PCMN) has acquired additional mixers and laboratory equipment and gone ahead to become the first company in Africa to receive the Inter Marine Organisation’s Intershield 300 Ballast Tank Coating certification. Holborn Nigeria Limited developed capacity to manufacture 12 inch (30mm) diameter HDPE pipe which had hitherto not been manufactured in the country.

Furthermore, deliberate technology transfer initiative has enabled Waste Pipe & Drainages (WPD) to safely and successfully complete the change out of all nominated compressed air dryer bed desiccants in U-4700 (14 vessels in total). This makes WPD the second Nigerian contractor with this level of proficiency that they can compete with the previously sole Contractor (CAKASA) in LNG Trains molesieve bed change out activity.

Domestic LPG supply

NLNG commenced the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas to the domestic market in 2007 when refineries became challenged and supply was grossly inadequate.

Like this: Like Loading...