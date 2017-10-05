Tax as revenue boost from non-oil sector

Realising a sum of N2.5 trillion from taxes within eight months (January to August) by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) signposts gradual hope for the country without relying much on oil. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Hitherto, oil proceeds were all that mattered in policy direction and budgeting in the country. Given the plunge in oil price and production quota at the international market, unfavourable atmosphere in Niger Delta region, crude oil is gradually paling into insignificance.

Expanding non-oil sector

A steady decline in the flow of oil proceeds may have rattled officials manning the affairs of the country. The unpleasant development in the sector offers an insight on the need to diversify the economy to less risky sectors.



As part of the agenda to boost the nation’s revenue without oil, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) carried out fundamental reforms, which were targeted at expanding the income generated by the two agencies.

To capture eligible taxpayers that were not in Federal Government’s tax net, the FIRS embarked on nationwide tax payer’s registration. The service was able to bring in 814,000 taxpayers into the net in 2016, thus exceeding initial target of 500,000 taxpayers by December 31, 2016.

This set the stage for the next phase of tax amnesty programme. As part of FIRS’s effort to promote voluntary tax compliance, and lessen the burden of carrying tax agitations (penalty and interest) on taxpayers, the FIRS granted a waiver of penalty and interest for three years (2013-2015) to all defaulting taxpayers.

This is to enable such taxpayers come forward to declare their indebtedness and pay at least 25 per cent of the outstanding amount while presenting payment plan on the outstanding liability acceptable to FIRS.



This special window was opened between October 5 and November 24, 2016, and a total of 2,400 companies took advantage of it with FIRS realising N27.086 billion through the initiative.



Still driving the commitment to expand the coast of tax incomes, FIRS launched the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) on June 29, 2017. Officially launched by the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, VAIDS is designed to encourage disclosures of previous assets and income for the purpose of payment of all outstanding tax liabilities. The scheme is targeted at expanding Nigeria’s tax base including improving the current low tax rate to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



Going in the same direction, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has also stepped up its revenue drive. Before now, sale of contraband items, especially cars, was one exercise carried out indiscriminately. Auctioning of seized and contraband goods as undertaken previously lacked accountability and transparency.

Series of reforms by the current administration at the service changed the narrative. With the introduction of e-auction, a special electronic platform for conducting transparent sale of seized over time cargoes, remittances of proceeds are swiftly moved into the federation account.

The impact of reforms in non-oil sector is paying off. Income flow to the federation account supports this position. The last session of Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), like the August allocation, witnessed improvement in revenue sharing.

A total sum of N637.704 billion was shared to the three tiers of government. The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, who addressed the media on the outcome of FAAC meeting, attributed the increased amount shared to revenue from non-oil sources.



Giving further insights, the AGF attributed significant increase in the revenue shared in the month under review to increase in CIT and PPT.



“There were significant increases in revenue from Companies Income Tax and Petroleum Profit Taxes. Also, import and excise duties and Value Added Tax (VAT) recorded marginal increases,” noted the AGF.



To further drive home the comparative advantage the nation is deriving from giving impetus to non-oil sector, FIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Tunde Fowler, at a recent seminar of Abuja chapter of Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), put tax collection by FIRS for eight months (between January and August 2017) at N2.5 trillion.



Fowler said: “To close the gap in low oil tax revenue caused by the fall in the price of crude oil and the incessant destruction of oil and gas facilities in the South South region, the service introduced innovative strategies to raise the revenue from non-oil sources. This has resulted in the collection of total tax revenue of N2.5 trillion between January and August 2017. Non-oil revenue contributed about 65 per cent while oil revenue contributed 35% per cent, which shows a positive result in our stride to increase non-oil revenue.”

Consolidation the momentum

To keep the non-oil sector’s positive momentum steady on the curve, Federal Government must remain committed and faithful to the implementation of Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP), which is the roadmap for rejigging the economy.

The Federal Government, last week, said it was targeting at least $30 billion revenue from non-oil sources, representing an increase of $25 billion from the current $5 billion.



Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Director – General, Segun Awolowo, announced the plan last week in Abuja after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.



The NEPC made a presentation to NEC on plan to restructure the Nigerian economy to survive without crude oil. The plan is called ‘the zero oil plan’.



Awolowo said: “Council was informed that there was urgent need to rapidly ramp up non-oil exports as our future earnings from crude oil face significant headwinds. The zero oil plan aims at earning at least $30 billion from non-oil sources in the near to medium term as against the current earnings of about $5 billion.”



He said the objectives of zero oil plan was to add $150 billion to Nigeria’s foreign reserves in the next 10 years, create 500,000 jobs, lift 10 million Nigerians out of poverty and integrate each state of the federation into the export value chain.



Besides, he said that the focus of the plan was on the export of rice, wheat, corn, palm oil, rubber, hides and skin, sugar, soya beans and automotive parts among others.



Awolowo listed the destination countries for Nigeria’s exports to include The Netherlands, China, Iran, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, India, Saudi Arabia, among others.

Last line

The journey to reclaiming the economy from unpredictable but volatile oil sector has begun. To consolidate it, government must be pushy by implementing programmes it lined up for action in the non-oil sector.

Like this: Like Loading...