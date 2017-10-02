TCN appoints 11 interface focal persons

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has appointed five interface focal persons to boost power distribution in the country.

In a statement by the company’s General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, their mandate was to resolve, minimise technical challenges, expand the load and promptly attend to distribution interface issues with Distribution Companies (DisCos) in order to ensure that DisCos take more power to the consumers.

The newly interface focal persons include: L. C. Okalla, AGM (T), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC); Jude Agupusi, AGM (SO), Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC); A. O. Balogun AGM (T), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDC); C. Iwuamadi, AGM (T) and S. O. Omoragbon, AGM (SO) for Eko and Ikeja Distribution Companies respectively.

Others are, Engr. Balarabe Abdullahi, AGM (SO), Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), Engr. M. S. Nuhu, PM (T), Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), Engr. A. O. Labaran AGM (SO), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and Engr. M. I. Tijani AGM (SO), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) , while Engr. M. D. Ahmed, PM (T) Jos Sub Region and Engr. Tijani Ahmadu PM (T), Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution companies respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...