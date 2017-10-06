Teachers’ addiction to drugs worries gov

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has expressed concern over rising cases of drug addiction among teachers in the state. Bagudu urged the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to help address the menace. The governor said, in an address to mark the World Teachers’ Day in Birnin Kebbi, organised by the NUT and Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), that the government was also disturbed by the scale of absenteeism among teachers.

Bagudu said the two unions must partner the government to address the situation, stressing that, “if we pay lip service to lapses in our educational system, we are throwing away the future of our children and our tomorrow’s leaders.

“I was at a community recently during one of my inspections to schools in the state and one of the elders of the community told me that nine out of the 11 teachers in that school are drug addicts and they are well known in the community.”

He said the state education sector must be made better for it to produce young people who would compete with others from across the country. Bagudu, therefore, urged the unions to take urgent measures to check their members involved in drugs and those absenting themselves from work. “If we don’t agree as a people to give priority to education, we are toying with our destiny,” he added.

In Niger, the NUT has lamented the mass exodus of teachers at both primary and secondary schools due to poor condition of service and remuneration Malam Ibrahim Umaru, the union’s chairman, called on the state government to pay the outstanding arrears owed some primary schools teachers in August and October.

He urged the Ministry of Education and SUBEB to redouble efforts toward releasing and implementing promotion of affected teachers to boost their morale and improve educational system. Umaru appealed to the state government to reintroduce some allowances for teachers in the rural areas to motivate and retain them in service.

