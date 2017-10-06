Teachers lament unpaid salaries, stunted growth

NUT:17 states owing us

Lamentat i o n s trailed the commemoration of the 2017 World Teachers’ Day yesterday as Nigerian teachers expressed dissatisfaction over poor work conditions, especially unpaid salaries, and perceived insensitivity of the Federal Government to their welfare.

The lamentations came even as the Federal Government claimed it had spent N10.3 billion on capacity building for teachers in primary and secondary schools across the country in the last two years.

The atmosphere at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the celebration was a moody one as teachers from different part of the country gathered to mark the day set aside by the United Nations (UN) to focus attention on the plight of teachers in the educational sector across the world.

The theme of this year’s day is: “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers.” A cross section of teachers who spoke to New Telegraph on the sidelines of the event, disclosed that the issue of non-payment of salaries was making life difficult for teachers, especially in the present economy.

A teacher with Government Secondary School, Nassarawa Eggon, Nassarawa State, Mrs. Patricia Agor, noted that that she had lost all enthusiasm in the profession. According to her, government has continued to fail in its responsibility of recognising and rewarding the hard work of teachers, by ensuring they get their salaries as and when due. “When I started teaching way back, it was okay; I was enjoying teaching and anytime I see my students excel, I rejoiced. But these days, things have gone bad.

“Some things went wrong and that stems from the fact that the government is not giving education the due recognition that it deserves because education is the basis of the society, the teacher teaches everybody including politicians, nurses, doctors, engineers.

“The foundation is teaching and once that foundation is faulty, then we start having problems just as we have people now who are miscreants due to a fault that occurred in the education system as a result of not paying our salaries,” she said. Mr. Christopher Udoh, a teacher with Government Secondary School, Bwari, FCT, who said he has not received his salary for the past four months, decried the poor welfare and working conditions teachers are forced to cope with in the country. “I have been a teacher all my life.

The government is not being fair to us at all. We have some states that have not been paid salaries for over seven months, others less than that, yet we say we are working. “We thought that with the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari and his promise to change the scope of things, we would be getting better treatment, but it is unfortunate that has not been the case. “Government must rise up and improve our situation. Most of us are finding it difficult to look after our families.

How much is the salary that we cannot beat our chest and say we are collecting salary? “Those in government are not bothered because they have all the money to send their own children to schools abroad. I can only continue to pray that things turn around for us for good. If for nothing else, let government please pay us our salaries. We worked for it, so please tell them to pay us, we need it,” he said.

Mrs. Adanma Tavershima, a teacher from Benue State who said government owed her over seven months’ salary, noted that: “We are here to celebrate, but deep down in our hearts, we are not celebrating. I have a family to feed and cater for, it has not been easy because there’s no salary to do that.

“Government has turned us all to beggars. Each time I go to the market, I must quarrel with one person or the other. Why? Because everything is getting more expensive day after day, yet no money. Teachers are surviving by God’s mercy, nothing more,” she said.

National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Michael Alogba, who addressed the gathering, said about 17 state governments presently owed their teachers’ salaries and allowances ranging from two to 11 months. Expressing grave concern over the development, Alogba said that it was worrisome that the affected states failed to utilise the bailout funds made available to them by the Federal Government to settle the debts being owed workers in their states.

He urged both state and local governments to rise to the occasion and consider the plight of teachers and effect immediate payment of the backlog of salaries and other entitlements owed teachers in their respective constituencies.

“Mr. President Sir, permit me to draw your attention to the plight of primary and secondary school teachers across the country, resulting from the non-payment of their salaries and allowances for several months despite the bailout funds and Paris Club refunds made available to states by Federal Government. “As at the end of September, primary and secondary school teachers were owed two to 11 months salaries in 17 states in the country.

“Worse still, some state governments have since adopted the inhuman act of paying monthly salaries in fractions, without any guarantee that the remaining part of the salaries will be paid to the teachers,” he said. In the same vein, Alogba said promotions are yet to be implemented for teachers for two to eight years in some states.

“This situation has brought untold hardship to the affected teachers and has expectedly taken its toll on public education with its attendant effect on the underprivileged children,” he said.

NUT also demanded that the retirement of teachers of primary and secondary schools in the country be raised from 60 to 65 years. However, President Buhari has said that N10.3 billion was spent in capacity building of primary and secondary schools teachers across the country within the last two years.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who represented the President at the ceremony, explained that the funds were made available under the Teacher Development Programme (TDP) of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC).

“In 2015, more than N5.9 billion of the 2014 TDP fund was utilised to build the capacity of 229,286 basic education teachers in 36 states and FCT. “The areas where the capacities of teachers were built included numeracy, literacy, phonics, pedagogy, professional conduct, among others.

“On-the-job capacity of 132,682 teachers was enhanced in 2016 by investing more than N4.4 billion of 2015 TPD fund in teacher-training,” the president said. Buhari, who commended the efforts of teachers in national development, maintained that his administration has put in place several measures to motivate teachers, including donating a brand new car for the Teacher of the Year which was won by Mr. Clement Okono, a teacher from Anambra State.

