Telco backs quality education in Kaduna

One of Nigeria’s telecommunications services providers, Airtel, has restated commitment to continuing its partnership with state governments towards support development of quality education in the country.

As part of its School Adoption support initiative, Airtel recently commissioned Yahaya Hamza Primary School, which it newly rehabilitated in Kaduna.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, noted that good education is a human right, describing it as a ticket to prosperity since it creates a level field for everyone to succeed.

He noted that Airtel’s adoption of schools is not a one-year wonder but a continuing partnership.

The CEO also used the occasion to request support for Sadiq Usman, a five-year old boy, whose eyes were removed by suspected ritualists last year.

“It is tragic and heart-breaking to see an innocent, vulnerable child suffer and go through such excruciating pains. My colleagues and I were deeply moved by Sadiq’s situation and generously supported the call to provide relief.

“Our support will not just end here, Sadiq is our adopted son and he will continue to be our priority and in our prayers. A child is a trust and every member of society has a responsibility towards children – this we must take seriously,” he said.

Ogunsanya said Yahaya Hamza primary school in Zaria, Kaduna State joins the five other Airtel adopted primary schools spread across Nigeria, namely Oremeji Primary School II, Ajegunle, Lagos; St. John’s Primary School, Oke-Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun; Community Primary School, Amumara, Imo; Iyeru Okin Primary School, Ilara-Mokin, Kwara and Presbyterian Primary School, Ediba, Cross River State.

Meanwhile, Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has commended Airtel Nigeria for its role in the development of primary education across the country.

El-Rufai, who spoke at the commissioning ceremony, thanked Airtel for adopting a school in the State and for its support to primary education in Nigeria.

He said, “With Airtel’s intervention, the new Yahaya Hamza Primary School has been transformed – complete with six blocks, 12 classrooms, desk and chairs, teachers’ offices, white boards, borehole facilities and toilets for male and female students as well as teachers. Students, today, also got complete set of uniforms, bags and books.

Like this: Like Loading...