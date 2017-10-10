TETFund holds awareness seminar for EKSU staff

Towards boosting the relationship between tertiary institutions in the country and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), especially in the area of accessing its funds, the agency has organised a one-day awareness seminar for Ekiti State University (EKSU).

The TETFund delegation, led by the Deputy Director Education Support Service, Mr. Olusegun Jebooda, said the workshop would be organised in all universities across the country, adding that the exercise had been carried out in the North Central geo-political zone of the country, while Ekiti State University was the first port of call in the South West geo-political zone.

Jebooda, who noted that the awareness seminar had become imperative as the new Executive Secretary of TETFund, Dr. Bichi Baffa wanted all institutions to be on the same page with the agency in order to avoid bottlenecks arising from access to TETFund funds.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the state university, Prof. Samuel Bandele commended the efforts of the agency towards positive development of tertiary institutions in the country, even as he stressed that most universities would have remained undeveloped without TETFund intervention.

Meanwhile, the Governing Council of the university has approved the elevation of no fewer than 13 Senior Academic Staff to the rank of Professors, while another 28 were promoted to Readers across all faculties.

A statement signed by the Acting Director, Information and Corporate Affairs for the university, Mr. Ajibade Olubunmi, stressed that the elevation of the academic staff was as a result of their hard work and commitment to responsibilities of teaching, research and community development.

However, the Vice-Chancellor, while congratulating them, urged the newly promoted professors and readers to continue to work hard in order to justify their new status.

On the awareness seminar, Bandele said it would go a long way in helping the university to perfect its presentations and proposals to TETFund to access its funds.

No fewer than five officials of TETFund: Mustapha Waziri, Nsa Ekpeyong, Ramat Garba, Angelo Abraham and Adeboye Iwajomo presented papers on “Guidelines and Modalities for Accessing Programme Upgrade and Physical Infrastructure.”

Other areas covered by the sensitisation seminar include “Modalities for Accessing Academic Staff Training and Development and Conference Attendance, ICT Support and Institution-Based Research Funds.

