The highs and lows

Fifty-seven years of aviation in Nigeria is an admixture of the good, the bad and the ugly. WOLE SHADARE writes that the industry is very robust to provide efficient air transport system

In the beginning

Air travel in Nigeria commenced during World War II (1939-1945) when it became necessary to move troops and supplies fast across the country. Several air strips were built then, which were converted after the war, to civilian use.

Civil aviation in Nigeria is a spin-off of the British colonial rule. But above all else, it is a product of a mere accident of history dating back to 1925 in the unlikeliest of places – the ancient, walled city of Kano.

The sector has evolved over the years. It has gone past just a place where the first commercial airplane landed to a multi-billion dollar industry and one that has contributed to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), even though its contribution is very little compared to other sectors of the economy.

Nigeria’s emerging aviation market

Nigeria is classified as an emerging market and is rapidly approaching middle income status with its abundant supply of resources; well-endowed communication, financial sector and stock exchange.

Such a country and its economy needs efficient air transportation. Furthermore, the large size of the country coupled with geographically diverse regions, difficult terrain, water bodies etc necessitates the use of efficient air transportation.

Efficient air transportation is a means of transport that conveys people and goods from one place to another safely, on time without delay or flight cancellation or any other problem. It also contributes to economic growth and development. However, in Nigeria, it suffers from poor reputation for operational efficiency and safety.

Nigeria Airways’ catalytic efforts

There is no way Nigeria’s aviation development can be discussed without putting into perspective the role of the liquidated Nigeria Airways in opening the sector and giving it the meaning it deserve inspite the fact that private sector airlines have dominated the void left by the carrier in a rather pathetic manner.

Airports development

The Nigerian Federal Government realising the role of air transport in the nation’s development made significant attempts to develop the country’s air transport system.

The most gigantic was the 1975-1980 airport development programme in which the Murtala Mohammed airport complex was built at about N240 million.

Six other airports in Kano, Ilorin, Kaduna, Sokoto, Port Harcourt and Maiduguri were developed to accommodate the largest intercontinental aircraft. Apart from these airports development programme the Federal Government also intensified manpower development in the aviation industry.

During the 1980s and 1990s, many airports were built, existing ones were modernised and more services and facilities added, all under the management of Nigerian Airports Authority.

By 2003, private domestic air carriers began to win business at the expense of Nigeria Airways, the government-owned national airline and it was declared bankrupt in 2004.

Statistics have shown that from the beginning of the Millennium 2000, there had been an increase in air transportation in Nigeria. Nigeria’s air traffic figure for last year stood at 15.2 million passengers and it is projected to be close 16 million this year and about 22 million in the next five years.

The dark days

The country’s aviation sector was almost shutting down or recorded low patronage because of high spate of accidents.

In October and December 2005, there were plane crashes involving Bellview and Sosoliso airlines. These air disasters forced the government to overhaul safety and operating standards, which has improved air transportation. These crashes raised a lot of questions about air safety in the country. That of Dana in 2012 was equally catastrophic.

Nigeria’s air transportation problem

The following factors have over the years militated against efficient air transportation. Absence of coherent air transport policy- The National Transport Policy has indicated the need to take measures to bring co-ordination and rationality in the transport network. The early history of transportation development in Nigeria was marked by an attempt at coordination. However, such attempts were virtually abandoned in later years.

Dearth of facilities

Facilities provided at the nation’s international Airports at Lagos and Abuja are overstretched. The closest the nation came at upgrading facilities was the shambolic airports remodeling project under a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah. The over N500 billion spent was likened to a waste and lack of foresight. While passengers and cargo traffic have increased, the infrastructure provided has not experienced a corresponding overhaul and expansion over the years.

Multiple taxes

Multiple taxes and charges have remained for decades unabated leading to serious concern not only for airlines but also stakeholders. The airlines are faced with 34 charges levied against them by the government agencies and organisations in the sector.

The Chief Operating Officer, Medview Airline, Lookman Animashaun, an engineer, identified multiple taxation as the major challenge airlines in the country are confronted with.

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, said, “Aviation does not yield the heavy profit one expects; the profit is always marginal but in developed countries, mega airlines make between three and five per cent profit but in Nigeria, we do not even talk about breaking even, we think about losses because the environment is harsh and the facilities are not there”.

The positives

It is however, not all doom and gloom for Nigeria’s aviation industry. Nigeria has recorded giant strides and one that is becoming the bride of many international aviation bodies. The country has always played in the biggest aviation league by consistently retaining the United States Aviation Category One Aviation status, which indicates that the country’s safety oversight is at par with other globally recognized countries.

Penultimate week, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) certified Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

These aerodromes before now, particularly those in Lagos and Abuja, had remained uncertified since over 60 years of aviation in Nigeria and 38 years since the Lagos airport was built.

AIB’s turn around

Just last week, the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) commended the Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) for its rich accident investigation programmes, which are expected to enhance air safety in the country.

Not a few believed that the Commissioner, AIB, Akin Olateru, and aircraft engineer has repositioned the agency, which was just at the background and only remembered when there is a plane crash.

Olateru, since his appointment by the Federal Government on January 13, 2013 moved speedily to reposition the agency to one that is vibrant and result oriented by first resuscitating its almost moribund accident laboratory, training and retraining of workers, signing of a pact with University of Ilorin for students to use it for research purposes and the release of over seven accident reports in an unprecedented manner including recommendations that are far reaching.

Olateru, who recalled that when he took over as AIB Commissioner, ‘staff of the agency had not been trained for a long time because of paucity of funds’, said he immediately swung into action by initiation a meeting with the NTSB and other international organisations to develop human capacity in the Bureau.

Last line

A cursory look at aviation in the country shows that it is an admixture of good and bad with many positives for the nation. What needs to be done now is to ensure that there is presence of a coherent transport policy for the country. Such policy should be well pursued to ensure co-ordination and rationality in the transport sector.

