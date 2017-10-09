The S’West agenda

The battle for the plum PDP job has pitched the South-West aspirants first against themselves and against the South-South and South-East interests. Whilst the South-West aspirants are openly canvassing for votes, several of the other two zones are engaging in underground moves to cash in on the looming division in the South- West zone. At its recently concluded nonelective National Convention in Abuja, the party dissolved four of the six state chapters’ executive of the party in the South- West citing leadership unrest. It subsequently inaugurated caretaker committees to oversee the affairs of the chapters pending resolution of issues.

The states are Ogun, Oyo, Lagos and Osun. Timetable for the election that will usher in state executives in the affected chapters has been rolled out by the headquarters of the party. In the race for the job from the South-West are former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George; former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Minister of Education Prof. Tunde Adeniran; former Lagos governorship candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje and a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.

For the South-West, the singsong is the need for the party to observe fairness and equity among all the zones since it is the only part of the country that has not produced a national chairman since the establishment of the party 19 years ago. It was gathered that the zone is ready to fully test its might against others in the South to ensure that it produced the chairmanship of the party.

Although, some members of the zone are already pre-empting the aftermath of the party in the South- West should the chairmanship be taken away from it, the implication of such moves may further dwindle the fortunes of the party.

Regardless of the of the division in the zone between two ranking members of the party, who incidentally were once a formidable political allies- Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and Senator Buruji Kashamu (Ogun West), the aspirants have been making overtures to delegates and groups.

Expressing the party’s stance on the crisis in the zone, the South-West PDP chairman, Olorogun Eddy Olafeso, said efforts are on to reconcile its members in the South-West, adding that the zone in consonance with the national body is working to unite Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and Senator Buruji Kashamu (Ogun East).

