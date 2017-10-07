Things tight in Group D as S’Africa, Burkina tangle

Burkina Faso and surprise package Cape Verde Islands are locked on six points apiece with the islanders trailing the leaders on goal difference only. Two of the biggest sides in African football fill the bottom two spots after dissappointing campaigns, with Sadio Mane’s Senegal a point off the joint-leaders in third and 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa a further point back.

Things are further complicated in this group by the fact that South Africa vs Senegal is being replayed after FIFA unveiled corrupt refereeing taking place during the game. That means that South Africa and Senegal each have a game in hand with which to try and reel in the joint-leaders.

Table-toppers Burkina Faso don’t have their fate in their own hands, as even if they win both their remaining ties they could still be caught by Senegal – The Lions will need to win their three remaining ties to do that.

Cape Verde are in with a strong chance of making it to their first World Cup finals; two wins from their remaining two games would see them home and hosed. South Africa, rock bottom and struggling, are still in with a faint hope of qualifying but they’d need a dramatic improvement in form and three wins from their remaining three to book a place in Russia.

