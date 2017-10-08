Though I’m a lawyer, music is my passion –Ejiro

Mrs. Ejiro lovely Otofranowei, a Lawyer by profession and gospel singer says she has more passion for music than practicing her legal profession. Ejiro, whose husband is equally a lawyer, tells OLA JAMES in Warri, Delta State about her inspiring journey towards becoming a gospel artiste of international repute

What motivated you to go into gospel music?

Sometime in 2004 was when the Lord called me to take a closer walk with him, he ministered to me and said I have been working with the knowledge I acquired but now He wants me to work with the knowledge He inspires. What inspired me was to preach his gospel through music all over the world.

You and your husband are both lawyers. Do you still practice?

I’m not in active practice by going to the courtroom. I do more of solicitors work.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

Before I was 7 years old, I remember living with my grandmother at Robert Road Warri; I will just roll out newspaper, cross my legs and start singing ancient and modern songs like, ‘holy, holy, holy’ and that was how I started; maybe it was my passion for music.

Over time, I love to sing and I write music. I had a complete package, both the lyrics and the music. However, not until September 2004, when the Lord spoke specifically to me that, ‘this is the thing I want you to do for me’ and he has been guiding me since then.

How many songs have you turned out?

I have six song; the first one is ‘God of excellence’ that came out in 2006. I wrote it in December 2005 during the annual Holy Ghost Congress tagged, God of Excellence. I wrote the song specifically for that programme but there are other songs I wrote to make up that first song titled, ‘Nananowei Kulemo’ (God I salute you). It was an Ijaw song; my husband, who is an Ijaw man, interpreted it to me.

I released one in 2013 titled ‘Far Away’ and the other one is called, ‘The Soul Minister’ (TSM). Sometime in December last year, I released another two; one is titled ‘All about Jesus’ while the second one is a Christmas song. On the 1st of September 2017, I was invited to sing at the men convention here in Warri for the couple’s day and I asked the Lord that I wanted to write a song for that programme. And on the 1st September, the Lord gave me that song which I titled ‘Don’t Let Me Go’. It’s being aired on FM radio in the state already.

Is your husband in support of this project?

Sure, how do I quantify the percentage of his support; it is overwhelming. Definitely it is amazing. He is always a strong pillar each time I am disappointed and felt low. He is always there for me and that is why I’m still holding on.

Between music and your legal profession which do you love the most?

I am a lawyer, but music is my passion which I equally enjoy, having yielded to God’s call to take His gospel round the world and I believe I can’t have enough for giving my all to God.

Will you ever think of practicing again?

I don’t think I have missed anything because I am doing my master’s will.

As a house wife, how do you cope with your domestic chores and music career?

Initially it wasn’t very easy taking my children to school when they were younger, but I have a musical studio in my house. It was easier when I finished my office work, do my chores at home and attend to my children and my husband, then we just go into the studio right there in the house and work. Sometimes it wasn’t easy but it was possible.

However, my children are grown up to a reasonable extent. The first one is a practicing lawyer, the second is in the University and third also in the university. At least school run is over and I have more time now.

You have been outside the country to sing and entertain people; can you tell us more about it?

The first place I went outside Nigeria was in South Africa. I had been there twice in 2007 and 2008. Although upon my return in 2008, I was supposed to do collaboration with the number two gospel singer in that country but unfortunately, he was seriously ill and while I was in South Africa he passed on, so we couldn’t do what we had agreed to do. But I sang in three or four churches in that country but I have not been able to go back for that reason. I have sung in the United States of America (USA); I have been there twice to sing and in Ghana that was in Redeemed Church in 2009. When we went on pilgrimage in Israel, I sang in some places there in front of the church and on the mountain.

Where you received or recognised as an artiste while you were Israel?

Well, I was just coming up. It hasn’t been easy but I believe I have paid my dues and very soon our waiting will yield good fruits.

What advice do you have for other gospel artist, especially the upcoming ones?

After we did our launching in February, 2013, two days later while driving, I heard the Lord spoke to me specifically saying what we did two days ago was good, but it was like the story of the runner and the finish line. He was telling me in essence that I have achieved a mile stone at that age but there is still much ahead. And until I cross the finish line, I cannot say that I have arrived; I must not beat my chest until I finished the crossed line, I must not rest on my oars.

So, at every stage we have a goal, we want to come out with this album and we want to do this song. He further says once we achieve that, don’t rest because there are greater songs coming and that is what I learnt. Each time I write a new song, the next one that comes is even better than the last one.

For those going up it is not easy, you must keep to the vision before you. And just like David did when everyone around him were trying to discourage him, the Bible says David encouraged himself.

Do you see any of your children taking up music?

My son plays a number of musical instruments but major in the sax, while my two daughters play the keyboard but they are very shy. However, I am very sure that my son will take after me.

What were your teething problems when you started, did anybody discourage you?

Well, some colleagues did. Some made derogating remarks but I was undaunted because I am for God. In fact a close friend of mine, Shade Oladipo told me she had watched me over the years and urged me to go ahead. My mother supported me from the onset. Surprisingly, my dad, who was the musical coordinator at St. Mathew Anglican Church here in Warri and a great lover of music, was not in support. He was very derogatory from the kind of remarks he made. But when my first album came out and he was invited during the launching he was surprised that I can sing beautifully.

He had a wrong impression but that did not deter me. My greatest joy is that God’s call upon my life has never caused any clash between me and my husband. He has been very supportive. Each time I am going out for a show, he prays for me. However, music runs in my family.

