Three candidates collapse as UNILAG post-UTME turns rowdy

Mary Olamitoke

At least, three candidates sitting for the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination test of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, collapsed yesterday as a result of the rowdiness at the institution’s Distance Learning Centre near its second gate.

The candidates, whose identities could not be confirmed as at the time of filing this report, were quickly rushed to a location under a tree within the DLI compound where medical officers from the university’s clinic attended to them. The university’s ambulance later arrived at the scene to convey the students.

Thousands of candidates, who were scheduled to sit for the test at various times between 8.40a.m. and 2p.m., were stranded owing to logistical challenges, including network failure at the computer-based test centres. Those who were scheduled to start by 8.40a.m. could not start until about 11a.m.

Meanwhile, the university has blamed the development on the late arrival of candidates due to the early morning rain experienced in and around the city of Lagos.

According to the university’s Deputy Registrar, Information, Mr. Oluwatoyin Adebule, the university is aware of the development and is busy taking steps to address it.

He said: “The early morning rain in and around Lagos kept many candidates away from the centre and it would not be right to hold the test without the candidates. And apart from that, this is the first day, teething challenges are being addressed.”

