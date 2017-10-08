Tony Ojo spreads his tentacles

The name, Tony Ojo, might not ring a bell like the name of a music star would do, but he has been able to engrave his name in the history of Nigerian entertainment world by contributing his quota to the realisation of the Mega City project going on in the Lagos metropolis. It is on record that when adult entertainment, strip dancing only existed in developed nations, Tony played a major role in pioneering such entertainment. Although, he’s faced a lot of challenges in the process, but his high profile hangout around popular Allen Avenue, ‘Club Unique’, has remained one of the few of hangouts that can boast of high profile clientele because of its strict adherence to professionalism.

Meanwhile, according to information reaching us, this Edo State-born soft spoken dude, Tony, it was learnt has taken a huge leap to expand his business tentacles. He just opened a brand new strip bar in Lekki axis of Lagos Island that will cater for fun seekers in that area in a way they have never had it before.

