Total disregard, partial compliance greet IGP’s order on roadblocks

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris’ directive that roadblocks be dismantled across the nation has enjoyed partial compliance in some states while total disregard has greeted it in others as our correspondents find out in this report.

KADUNA

In Kaduna, apart from the military checkpoints mainly on the outskirt of the city to check travellers coming into the town, police roadblocks are almost non-existent. However there are many makeshift police checkpoints that spring up in all corners of the town mainly in the evenings in addition to the police patrol vehicles. Even though there seems to be a lull in the activities since the announcement by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to dismantle all checkpoints they have not been totally eradicated especially in the Southern part of the state where there is often heavy traffic due to night life in the area. Reacting the situation the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Kaduna State police command, ASP Muktar Hussain Aliyu, stated that: “The situation now is that there is a directive from the Inspector General of Police and we have fully complied with the directive.

“As for the roadblocks I want to tell you categorically that there is none in Kaduna metropolis, but what I want you to know is that there is a difference between a roadblock and stop and search. “Definitely the stop and search will continue mainly in the metropolis because it is very necessary for security and the maintenance of peace. It is necessary to also checkmate the activities of criminals who want to move around freely.”

On the criteria for choosing an area for stop and search, the police spokesman said it depended on some factors. “Sometimes, we might have information concerning a criminal activity and we will quickly mobilise to the area and start a stop and search. “At other times it might be just to maintain law and other, the rest is for the security and I would not want to say anything about that,” he said.

OSUN

Directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that no roadblocks should be mounted in any major road of every state in the country by his men seems to have been complied with in Osun State as investigations round the state revealed that policemen had dismantled all items used to mount roadblocks for their operations.

Investigations into Osogbo-Ife, Ibadan-Ife, Ife-Akure and Osogbo- Ilesha roads where these illegal roadblocks were usually mounted show that all the roads are now free of such. The artificial ‘go slow’ usually experienced on these roads as a result of illegal and unlawful operations of the men in uniform has also reduced significantly as a result.

DELTA

The Commissioner of Police in Delta state, Zanna M. Ibrahim, said his command had since complied with the order of the Inspector- General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, against mounting of roadblocks on highways across the country.

The CP explained that before the directive came from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, through the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Monday, the command had disbanded all roadblocks across the state.

The IGP, who included Lagos- Ibadan, Okene-Abuja, Kaduna- Kano, Katsina-Kano, Otukpo- Enugu and Enugu Port Harcourt, as troubled zones to watch out for, to boost ease the doing business in Nigeria and safeguard and guarantee free passage of goods and travellers, banned all state command, departments, sections, squad or unit against mounting roadblocks.

The CP said: “In line with the IGP’s directives, roadblocks do not exist in the state. What exists in the state is visibility policing and brisk stop and search points with patrol vehicles.” The CP enjoined the public to report misdemeanour of policemen on stop and search routine or other members of the command to the appropriate quarters.

OYO

For quite some time now, mounting of roadblocks by the police has been a rare occurrence in many parts of Oyo State. What has been the usual experience is stop and search by police, usually in the mornings, evenings and nights.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the Oyo Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu (Assistant Superintendent of Police), attested to this when he told Saturday Telegraph that: “There has never been roadblocks in any parts of Oyo State. What we have are stop and search points and vehicular patrol as proactive policing strategies.”

RIVERS

In Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the order by the Inspector General of Police that roadblocks should be dismantled has not taken effect along the major roads. Along the ever busy Aba/Port Harcourt Road, from Eleme Junction to the old Toll Gate and Checkpoint, there are about three points where policemen extort money from taxi and bus drivers. It is also the situation in other parts of the city. Efforts to find out from the state police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, why checkpoints remain across the state proved futile as he did not pick his calls.

AKWA IBOM

The men of the Nigeria police force have gradually dismantled their various roadblocks from Akwa Ibom through Abia State and up to Anambra State, our correspondent who travelled through the route observed.

The police public relations officer, DSP Elkana Bala, told our correspondent that while the officers and men of the force had complied with the directive, there are still stop and search activities in force in the state He noted that some patrol vehicles are still stationed in some flashpoints where their men often do stop vehicles and search, depending on some vital information with security implications.

He stated that while the force would no longer mount roadblock on the roads, they would be on red alert always to check any crime outbreak or nip them in the bud.

NIGER

In Niger State, there is no compliance with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris’ directive as roadblocks are still on the highways. When our correspondent travelled through the Suleja-Minna Road, the roadblocks remained thereby negating the IGP’s directives.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer Babalola Adewole (DSP) said he needed to speak with the Commissioner of Police Austin Agbonlahor before he could speak on the matter. However, several effort to later get the PPRO proved abortive as he kept adjourning and promising to call back. As at the time of filing this report, he refused to take his call or reply text messages sent to him.

A senior officer who did not want his name mentioned told our correspondent that, the presence of police and the roadblock is not unconnected with the recent kidnapping menace in the state He further stated that those found at checkpoints are likely to be police personnel who are involved in vehicular patrol on highways and major roads and they must wear their uniforms, a bold name tag, and service number. He added that the IGP’s Special XSquad teams had been deployed throughout the country and they are under strict instructions to arrest, investigate and discipline any police personnel who violate this directive. It would be recalled that the IGP had ordered the dismantling of all roadblocks nationwide with immediate effect.

KATSINA

Following the recent directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that all the state police commands should immediately dismantle roadblocks on public highways, the Katsina State Police Command had since complied and dismantled the roadblocks hitherto mounted at various points in the state before the directive.

However, Saturday Telegraph correspondent in Katsina observed stop and search points especially in the state capital roundabout coupled with joint patrol teams of the Nigeria Police, Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps going round the major roads to forestall any possible breach of the peace.

EDO

Edo State Police Command complied with the order on roadblocks. Saturday Telegraph findings revealed that the usual presence of policemen along major highways such as the Benin-Auchi-Okene, Benin-Okada Town-Ore-Lagos expressway had disappeared. However, there is still presence of mobile policemen along Abudu end of the Benin-Onitsha highway on routine checks on motorists within the area. Speaking on the withdrawal of operatives of the command from roadblocks, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Moses Nkombe, said the command had complied adequately with the IGP’s directive.

Nkombe said: “There is full compliance of Edo State Police Command with the IGP’s directive, it is total. But police patrol vehicles will still be seen on the roads to respond to distress calls and not to mount road blocks.”

Further checks show growing anxiety and apprehension among residents of the ancient capital town and its environs, especially, traders and other motorists plying the major highways on a daily basis following fears of the recent onslaught by suspected kidnappers and raids by armed hoodlums during the day in some remote and urban areas of the state. This is evident given the busy nature of the routes, especially, the last months of the year when crime and criminal activities are on the increase.

Again, Edo State is a gateway to several states in the northern and commercial cities in the eastern part of the county and those of the west. However, the state police command under the commissioner of police, Mr. Hariru Gwandu, has taken far reaching measure to contain the activities of miscreants with huge arrests, a development that also led to drastic reduction in cases of herdsmen attacks.

