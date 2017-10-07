Tourism Development: Kaduna woos investors, tourists

•Targets 100, 000 tourists for Q4

Determined to impact the lives of the people and accelerate the development of the state, the Kaduna State government has focused its attention to the tourism industry as it looks to woo both tourists and investors to the state, targeting 100, 000 tourists for end of the year.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Industry and Culture, Manzo Maigari, who was at the recently held Akwaaba African Travel Market in Lagos. According to Maigari, the state government has set in motion a machinery to map out its tourist attractions with the aim to put them out in the public domain for the interest of investors and tourists.

According to the commissioner, given the huge potential of tourism, the state Governor, Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, has mandated his ministry to use the tourism to bring about sustainable economic development for the state, including job creation.

The agenda of the state government, he said, include putting a workable tourism policy in place to drive investment, review its tourism master plan and document its tourist sites. “The idea is to attract local and foreign investors to invest in the rich culture and tourism potential of the state.

“It will also serve as an opportunity for indigenes to get employed. This will help the state to have a proper tourism map, through which it could showcase its tourism potential to the outside world as a good tourism framework has to be in place for investors to have confidence in the state’s tourism sector,’’ he said.

The commissioner further revealed that the state government would create an enabling environment and infrastructure for tourism to thrive. “The role of government is to create an enabling business environment while investors are to invest in the business opportunities provided.

“The Kaduna State Government will create a business enterprise in the area it has a comparative advantage especially in the area of culture, commerce, industry and tourism. This will fast track development in the state and boost government revenue earnings,’’ said Maigari.

The commis

