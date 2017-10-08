Traders decry slow pace of work on Aba roads

Traders in Aba, the commercial nerve center of the South East geopolitical zone, have decried what they described a ‘very terrible state of Aba roads’, saying it is setting back economic activities in the city prides itself as the, trading city and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) hub of Nigeria. According to them, the development has made the experience of doing business in the commercial city a journey to hell.

A Trader at Ahia Ohuru (new market), Nkemjika Ogbonna, said though work has started on the reconstruction of some of the roads, some of them have been under reconstruction for over one year and several months with only uncompleted drainages and small portions of semicompleted motorable parts to show for them.

He said: “The manner of construction has been so slow that one is tempted to ask in Igbo, “rue olemgbe ka oga ebi” (when shall it come to an end?). Sunday Telegraph took a tour of the Ariaria International Market, the Eziukwu Market and Ahia Ohuru to evaluate how these uncompleted road projects is affecting their businesses as we enter the busiest part of the year. Samuel Agbaeze, a trader at A-Line in Ariaria, believes Ariaria has been abandoned. “Aba used to be a good place to do business during my apprenticeship days, but today, it is in a very terrible condition.

I’m sitting here talking to you today because there was no rain. If it rains, our day is ruined. The conditions of the roads leading to Ariaria have made it very difficult for us to make sales, our customers have fled. Ariaria has been abandoned, making sales in a day is difficult, as I talk to you, it is difficult to fend for my family.”

Another trader in Ariaria, Mazi Christogonus Anyawu lamented the effect of the numerous uncompleted road projects on market.

“Traders in Onitsha and Nnewi are now far ahead of us when it comes to profit making and innovations. One cannot pretend that all is not well here. Our roads have been under construction with no one knowing if they will be completed before the tight schedules of December.” He also lamented the heavy taxation going on in the markets in Aba, alleging that different dues are being imposed on the traders daily.

“The levies are getting out of hand. They have turned Ariaria to their oil well. Here, people pay different kinds of levies. As if the levies are not enough burden, they recently came with a compulsory levy of N20, 000 on Shop owners and Landlords. They said it is development fee. Some persons came from Umuahia threatening to lock up our shops that we have to pay N20, 000,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...